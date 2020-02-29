Welcome,
March 02, 2020, 06:50:20 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bottom three as it stands
Author
Topic: Bottom three as it stands (Read 826 times)
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 177
UTB
Bottom three as it stands
«
on:
February 29, 2020, 04:49:40 PM »
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 783
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #1 on:
February 29, 2020, 04:53:33 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on February 29, 2020, 04:49:40 PM
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 358
Superstar
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #2 on:
February 29, 2020, 08:40:19 PM »
Deserve what we get , no fight no passion
Fuck em
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 935
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #3 on:
February 29, 2020, 08:48:32 PM »
Heading for bottom spot for certain.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bud Wiser
Online
Posts: 9 597
Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #4 on:
February 29, 2020, 11:15:26 PM »
It was interesting to read that the
great man
today shelved a scouting mission because his alleged target wasn't playing. Could this be put down to a postonement perhaps, considering the highest calibre match to fall foul of the weather was the 'star-studded' clash between Fleetwood & Tranmere which might well indicate we're setting our close season transfer sights even lower last year?
«
Last Edit: February 29, 2020, 11:17:01 PM by Bud Wiser
»
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 783
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #5 on:
February 29, 2020, 11:33:38 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on February 29, 2020, 11:15:26 PM
It was interesting to read that the
great man
today shelved a scouting mission because his alleged target wasn't playing. Could this be put down to a postonement perhaps, considering the highest calibre match to fall foul of the weather was the 'star-studded' clash between Fleetwood & Tranmere which might well indicate we're setting our close season transfer sights even lower last year?
HE WAS AFTER A FLEETWOOD PLAYER IN THE LAST TRANSFER WINDOW
headset
Offline
Posts: 313
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 04:28:50 AM »
Pools of piss everywhere for hevens sake..... get your fucking diapers back on you lot..... we have a relegation battle to fight... all hands to the pump.... just because some of u you who are local don't go to the games... you can still support or watch from the internet!! ..
You make me happy when skies are grey... ..
PS... .part time supporters and glory supporters... thanks for your support during the good times!!.. as is the norm we hope to see u all back at the Riverside when results start to pick up again... you may leave the train at the next stop... .
Please don't announce your leaving in public or not renewing your S/C just slither away quietly through the nearest exit... ... you came in from
Loyal Supporters you may carry on with your journey supporting MFC... through the good n bad
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 07:59:17 AM by headset
»
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 509
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:18:43 AM »
Great post headset! That's the spirit.
Got to admit, it's getting worrying now but come on, let's fight to the end.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 180
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:31:17 AM »
It would be a great help if the senior fuckin players did.
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 034
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:31:24 AM »
Head set? More head case! I love these super fans- anyone who recognised reality described as a bed wetter, oh how mature!
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 509
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 10:33:21 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 10:31:17 AM
It would be a great help if the senior fuckin players did.
Agreed, but we have no control over that. What would also be a big help is if the supporteres got behind the team instead of winging and crying all the time.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 509
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 10:34:28 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 10:31:24 AM
Head set? More head case! I love these super fans- anyone who recognised reality described as a bed wetter, oh how mature!
Get behind the team instead of being a whining crybaby.
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 034
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 10:39:07 AM »
Give over, the club is being run into the ground through rank bad structure, implementation and management. Turn a blind eye to this if it is your want.
Were a shambles- with Gibbo nearly completing his work taking us back to where he started with us. Only trouble is our debts are so much higher.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 509
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 10:48:01 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 10:39:07 AM
Give over, the club is being run into the ground through rank bad structure, implementation and management. Turn a blind eye to this if it is your want.
Were a shambles- with Gibbo nearly completing his work taking us back to where he started with us. Only trouble is our debts are so much higher.
I'm certainly not turning a blind eye - I'm increasing my support because it's the only thing I can do.
We can repeat our December run in March/April but we'll need big support to pull it off. Would be good if you could help with that.
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 034
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 10:54:07 AM »
Steve, we cant do the job of the players! They have- and Woody- with the odd exception had support far in excess what they are worthy of. Very few of them can say they have earned their corn. This season mirrors our relegation we had under Southgate.
Little fight, application whilst seeing others around us have a real go. Our efforts border on indefensible. No amount of vocal support can influence the way we apply on the park as 2 shots on target from the last 3 games illustrate.
headset
Offline
Posts: 313
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 10:57:12 AM »
You take things a tad to serious Holgate some of my posts a piss taking with some truth in them...
Born into the boro institution as a young lad like many, many others.
Whilst I can afford it..... I will continue to follow them for the day out and the
Like Steve points out it's looking grim and tough at the moment... Dosen't mean u have to towel it yet...
Three nails left for the coffin if u like..... Charlton, Hull and Stoke.... Fuck them up and it's looking
Like game over... ..Until we start it all again in league one... .
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 509
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 10:57:53 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 10:54:07 AM
Steve, we cant do the job of the players! They have- and Woody- with the odd exception had support far in excess what they are worthy of. Very few of them can say they have earned their corn. This season mirrors our relegation we had under Southgate.
Little fight, application whilst seeing others around us have a real go. Our efforts border on indefensible. No amount of vocal support can influence the way we apply on the park as 2 shots on target from the last 3 games illustrate.
I haven't seen you give them any support at all this season. All I've seen is negativity.
How about getting behind them for the last eleven games. If you do that and the worst still happens, at least you can say you did your bit.
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 034
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 11:01:07 AM »
A message board is different to attending. Of course I support them at matches. However a forum such as this gives you the platform to express your thoughts.
You say about being positive? I can see very little to be positive. The season is a car crash on a mega scale
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 509
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 11:27:24 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 11:01:07 AM
A message board is different to attending. Of course I support them at matches. However a forum such as this gives you the platform to express your thoughts.
You say about being positive? I can see very little to be positive. The season is a car crash on a mega scale
I didn't say positive - I said support.
Yes, it has been a pretty rubbish season but we can still pull it back. Four wins might well see us safe and after the December run, I believe we can do that.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 551
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 11:37:48 AM »
Well be fine
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 180
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 11:45:35 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:37:48 AM
Well be fine
Oy. I'm the fuckin drunken cunt around these parts.
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Nelboro
Offline
Posts: 184
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 12:01:55 PM »
I agree with Headset iv followed the Boro for 58 years, most of it has been average or below, but the good times have always made up for that. I moved to Grimsby many years ago & still have season ticket along with my young grandson we travel to home games & as many away as we can. I have always found the Boro away fans are very good, its the home fans & so called fan on here that NEVER go. Over the years Gibbo has made loads of mistakes, but we still have a Football Club, one that's struggling yes but look at other clubs that are in far bigger mess than us. Yes Woody is struggling & yes he should have help, but this is the time we have to bond together, yes its dire I have a 250 mile round trip & sometimes going home I think fuck-this, but Boro is in my blood. We are in a fight for survival & that's when North Eastern people are at their best so suck up support the lads cos nothings going to change till at least the end of season, & you lot on here that just sit on your arses get to the ground then & only then can you spout your shite on here
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 551
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 12:09:21 PM »
Quote from: Nelboro on
Yesterday
at 12:01:55 PM
I agree with Headset iv followed the Boro for 58 years, most of it has been average or below, but the good times have always made up for that. I moved to Grimsby many years ago & still have season ticket along with my young grandson we travel to home games & as many away as we can. I have always found the Boro away fans are very good, its the home fans & so called fan on here that NEVER go. Over the years Gibbo has made loads of mistakes, but we still have a Football Club, one that's struggling yes but look at other clubs that are in far bigger mess than us. Yes Woody is struggling & yes he should have help, but this is the time we have to bond together, yes its dire I have a 250 mile round trip & sometimes going home I think fuck-this, but Boro is in my blood. We are in a fight for survival & that's when North Eastern people are at their best so suck up support the lads cos nothings going to change till at least the end of season, & you lot on here that just sit on your arses get to the ground then & only then can you spout your shite on here
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 180
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 12:30:10 PM »
I think most fans are behind the team but many are unhappy with the manager.
If Woody does prove me wrong and makes me eat humble pie then I will be happy we survived.
Then we have a fantastic summer to look forward to. A summer where pretty much every single bit of experience we have, will be leaving for better contracts elsewhere. We will need somewhere in the region of 10 -15 players bringing into the squad. I genuinely fear the worst looking at his loan/purchase history so far in his short career.
UTB.
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 509
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 01:16:36 PM »
Quote from: Nelboro on
Yesterday
at 12:01:55 PM
We are in a fight for survival & that's when North Eastern people are at their best so suck up support the lads cos nothings going to change till at least the end of season.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 683
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 01:33:19 PM »
Quote from: Nelboro on
Yesterday
at 12:01:55 PM
We are in a fight for survival & that's when North Eastern people are at their best so suck up support the lads cos nothings going to change till at least the end of season, & you lot on here that just sit on your arses get to the ground then & only then can you spout your shite on here
1 word, Sunderland.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 243
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 02:51:20 PM »
I understand the idea of a fight for survival. However the Boro squad has no fight in it.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 180
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 04:15:20 PM »
That is the issue Bill. They have downed tools on the manager.
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 783
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 04:41:51 PM »
THE ONLY REALISTIC CHANCE THE BORO HAVE TO STAY UP IS TO BIN THE CHUCKLE BROTHERS
WOODENTOP AND KEANE
Bud Wiser
Online
Posts: 9 597
Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #29 on:
Yesterday
at 07:22:33 PM »
What is it with all these eternal optimists who automatically assume anyone critical of this farce of a club doesn't attend matches?
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 034
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #30 on:
Yesterday
at 07:35:55 PM »
Because that is the only counter viewpoint a number of them have! Seriously, it is a childish and immature viewpoint to have- mind it is similar to other Boro forums!
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 683
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #31 on:
Yesterday
at 09:40:41 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 07:22:33 PM
What is it with all these eternal optimists who automatically assume anyone critical of this farce of a club doesn't attend matches?
Never argued with raras before?
When they have no arguement it always reverts back to how they are a superfan and this give them devine authority on all things Boro and if you question that you're a mackem.
Most of em still sleep in a Juninho quilt cover and club created pyjamas.
headset
Offline
Posts: 313
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 07:29:56 AM »
Time to put up or shut up any moaning cunts... . Gibson has spoken and Woodgate is staying no matter what... .Time for the wankers to button it or fuck off elsewhere on a Saturday afternoon....
Looks like Towersy was right along when he said Woodgate is not going any where this season......
Jonny Woodgate's Red N White Army... .. Aldi Dem will be fucking gutted...
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 07:32:38 AM by headset
»
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 358
Superstar
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 08:35:15 AM »
Well I guess the parking will be easier and admittance will be cheaper to view shite football
headset
Offline
Posts: 313
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 08:43:01 AM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 08:35:15 AM
Well I guess the parking will be easier and admittance will be cheaper to view shite football
The club was re-born on 3rd division football in 86 or did u forget that bit... ..
Or did u pop your cherry at the Riverside along with Rory the fucking lion and 1000's of others.......
never mind you're not alone if u did.....
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 358
Superstar
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #35 on:
Today
at 01:23:50 PM »
Sept 73 I believe
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 509
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #36 on:
Today
at 02:17:42 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 01:23:50 PM
Sept 73 I believe
1st September 1973, Jack Charlton's first home game as manager, lost 2-0 to Fulham. Only home defeat of the season.
Bud Wiser
Online
Posts: 9 597
Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #37 on:
Today
at 06:34:58 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 07:29:56 AM
Time to put up or shut up any moaning cunts... . Gibson has spoken and Woodgate is staying no matter what... .Time for the wankers to button it or fuck off elsewhere on a Saturday afternoon....
Looks like Towersy was right along when he said Woodgate is not going any where this season......
Jonny Woodgate's Red N White Army... .. Aldi Dem will be fucking gutted...
Its failure accepters like you that are the star turn of every wet dream Gibson & Bausor have.
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Loading...