Bud Wiser

Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!





Re: Bottom three as it stands « Reply #4 on: February 29, 2020, 11:15:26 PM » It was interesting to read that the great man today shelved a scouting mission because his alleged target wasn't playing. Could this be put down to a postonement perhaps, considering the highest calibre match to fall foul of the weather was the 'star-studded' clash between Fleetwood & Tranmere which might well indicate we're setting our close season transfer sights even lower last year?



monkeyman

HE WAS AFTER A FLEETWOOD PLAYER IN THE LAST TRANSFER WINDOW

headset

Re: Bottom three as it stands « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:28:50 AM »



You make me happy when skies are grey...









PS... .part time supporters and glory supporters... thanks for your support during the good times!!.. as is the norm we hope to see u all back at the Riverside when results start to pick up again... you may leave the train at the next stop...



Please don't announce your leaving in public or not renewing your S/C just slither away quietly through the nearest exit... ... you came in from



Loyal Supporters you may carry on with your journey supporting MFC... through the good n bad



Pools of piss everywhere for hevens sake..... get your fucking diapers back on you lot..... we have a relegation battle to fight... all hands to the pump.... just because some of u you who are local don't go to the games... you can still support or watch from the internet!!

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Re: Bottom three as it stands « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:31:17 AM » It would be a great help if the senior fuckin players did.







Holgateoldskool

Re: Bottom three as it stands « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:31:24 AM » Head set? More head case! I love these super fans- anyone who recognised reality described as a bed wetter, oh how mature!

Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 034 Re: Bottom three as it stands « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:39:07 AM » Give over, the club is being run into the ground through rank bad structure, implementation and management. Turn a blind eye to this if it is your want.



Steve Göldby



I'm certainly not turning a blind eye - I'm increasing my support because it's the only thing I can do.



Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 034 Re: Bottom three as it stands « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:54:07 AM » Steve, we cant do the job of the players! They have- and Woody- with the odd exception had support far in excess what they are worthy of. Very few of them can say they have earned their corn. This season mirrors our relegation we had under Southgate.



headset

Re: Bottom three as it stands « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:57:12 AM »

Born into the boro institution as a young lad like many, many others.



Whilst I can afford it..... I will continue to follow them for the day out and the

Like Steve points out it's looking grim and tough at the moment... Dosen't mean u have to towel it yet...



Three nails left for the coffin if u like..... Charlton, Hull and Stoke.... Fuck them up and it's looking

Steve Göldby



I haven't seen you give them any support at all this season. All I've seen is negativity.



Holgateoldskool

Re: Bottom three as it stands « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:01:07 AM » A message board is different to attending. Of course I support them at matches. However a forum such as this gives you the platform to express your thoughts.

You say about being positive? I can see very little to be positive. The season is a car crash on a mega scale



Steve Göldby



I didn't say positive - I said support.



Nelboro

Re: Bottom three as it stands « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 12:01:55 PM » I agree with Headset iv followed the Boro for 58 years, most of it has been average or below, but the good times have always made up for that. I moved to Grimsby many years ago & still have season ticket along with my young grandson we travel to home games & as many away as we can. I have always found the Boro away fans are very good, its the home fans & so called fan on here that NEVER go. Over the years Gibbo has made loads of mistakes, but we still have a Football Club, one that's struggling yes but look at other clubs that are in far bigger mess than us. Yes Woody is struggling & yes he should have help, but this is the time we have to bond together, yes its dire I have a 250 mile round trip & sometimes going home I think fuck-this, but Boro is in my blood. We are in a fight for survival & that's when North Eastern people are at their best so suck up support the lads cos nothings going to change till at least the end of season, & you lot on here that just sit on your arses get to the ground then & only then can you spout your shite on here

El Capitan

Posts: 40 550 Re: Bottom three as it stands « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 12:09:21 PM » Quote from: Nelboro on Yesterday at 12:01:55 PM I agree with Headset iv followed the Boro for 58 years, most of it has been average or below, but the good times have always made up for that. I moved to Grimsby many years ago & still have season ticket along with my young grandson we travel to home games & as many away as we can. I have always found the Boro away fans are very good, its the home fans & so called fan on here that NEVER go. Over the years Gibbo has made loads of mistakes, but we still have a Football Club, one that's struggling yes but look at other clubs that are in far bigger mess than us. Yes Woody is struggling & yes he should have help, but this is the time we have to bond together, yes its dire I have a 250 mile round trip & sometimes going home I think fuck-this, but Boro is in my blood. We are in a fight for survival & that's when North Eastern people are at their best so suck up support the lads cos nothings going to change till at least the end of season, & you lot on here that just sit on your arses get to the ground then & only then can you spout your shite on here





Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 173Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Bottom three as it stands « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 12:30:10 PM » I think most fans are behind the team but many are unhappy with the manager.



If Woody does prove me wrong and makes me eat humble pie then I will be happy we survived.



Then we have a fantastic summer to look forward to. A summer where pretty much every single bit of experience we have, will be leaving for better contracts elsewhere. We will need somewhere in the region of 10 -15 players bringing into the squad. I genuinely fear the worst looking at his loan/purchase history so far in his short career.





UTB.





Bobupanddown

Re: Bottom three as it stands « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 01:33:19 PM »



1 word, Sunderland.

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





monkeyman

Posts: 8 781 Re: Bottom three as it stands « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 04:41:51 PM »

Holgateoldskool

Bobupanddown

Re: Bottom three as it stands « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:40:41 PM »







Never argued with raras before?



When they have no arguement it always reverts back to how they are a superfan and this give them devine authority on all things Boro and if you question that you're a mackem.



