Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 01, 2020, 11:00:57 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Bottom three as it stands  (Read 390 times)
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 175

UTB


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 04:49:40 PM »
 :jowo7: :jowo7: :jowo7:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 759


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:53:33 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 04:49:40 PM
:jowo7: :jowo7: :jowo7:
  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :meltdown:
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 355

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:40:19 PM »
Deserve what we get , no fight no passion
Fuck em
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 931



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:48:32 PM »
Heading for bottom spot for certain.  :jowo9:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 592

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:15:26 PM »
It was interesting to read that the great man today shelved a scouting mission because his alleged target wasn't playing. Could this be put down to a postonement perhaps, considering the highest calibre match to fall foul of the weather was the 'star-studded' clash between Fleetwood & Tranmere which might well indicate we're setting our close season transfer sights even lower last year?

                                               lost :jowo1: souey
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:17:01 PM by Bud Wiser » Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 759


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:33:38 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:15:26 PM
It was interesting to read that the great man today shelved a scouting mission because his alleged target wasn't playing. Could this be put down to a postonement perhaps, considering the highest calibre match to fall foul of the weather was the 'star-studded' clash between Fleetwood & Tranmere which might well indicate we're setting our close season transfer sights even lower last year?

                                               lost :jowo1: souey
HE WAS AFTER A FLEETWOOD PLAYER IN THE LAST TRANSFER WINDOW
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 306


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:28:50 AM »
Pools of piss everywhere for hevens sake..... get your fucking diapers back on you lot..... we have a relegation battle to fight... all hands to the pump.... just because some of u you who are local don't go to the games... you can still support or watch from the internet!!.. monkey

You make me happy when skies are grey..... :homer:


 

PS....part time supporters and glory supporters... thanks for your support during the good times!!.. as is the norm we hope to see u all back at the Riverside when results start to pick up again... you may leave the train at the next stop.... :wanker: :wanker:   monkey

Please don't announce your leaving in public or not renewing your S/C just slither away quietly through the nearest exit...... you came in from   :wanker:

Loyal Supporters you may carry on with your journey supporting MFC... through the good n bad  :homer: :beer: :beer:
« Last Edit: Today at 07:59:17 AM by headset » Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 491



View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:18:43 AM »
Great post headset! That's the spirit.  :like:

Got to admit, it's getting worrying now but come on, let's fight to the end.  :alastair:

Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 160


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:31:17 AM »
It would be a great help if the senior fuckin players did.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 032


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:31:24 AM »
Head set? More head case! I love these super fans- anyone who recognised reality described as a bed wetter, oh how mature!
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 491



View Profile WWW
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:33:21 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 10:31:17 AM
It would be a great help if the senior fuckin players did.





Agreed, but we have no control over that. What would also be a big help is if the supporteres got behind the team instead of winging and crying all the time.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 491



View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:34:28 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 10:31:24 AM
Head set? More head case! I love these super fans- anyone who recognised reality described as a bed wetter, oh how mature!

Get behind the team instead of being a whining crybaby.  :mido:
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 032


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:39:07 AM »
Give over, the club is being run into the ground through rank bad structure, implementation and management. Turn a blind eye to this if it is your want.

Were a shambles- with Gibbo nearly completing his work taking us back to where he started with us. Only trouble is our debts are so much higher.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 491



View Profile WWW
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:48:01 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 10:39:07 AM
Give over, the club is being run into the ground through rank bad structure, implementation and management. Turn a blind eye to this if it is your want.

Were a shambles- with Gibbo nearly completing his work taking us back to where he started with us. Only trouble is our debts are so much higher.

I'm certainly not turning a blind eye - I'm increasing my support because it's the only thing I can do.

We can repeat our December run in March/April but we'll need big support to pull it off. Would be good if you could help with that.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 032


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:54:07 AM »
Steve, we cant do the job of the players! They have- and Woody- with the odd exception had support far in excess what they are worthy of. Very few of them can say they have earned their corn. This season mirrors our relegation we had under Southgate.

Little fight, application whilst seeing others around us have a real go. Our efforts border on indefensible. No amount of vocal support can influence the way we apply on the park as 2 shots on target from the last 3 games illustrate.
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 306


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:57:12 AM »
You take things a tad to serious Holgate some of my posts a piss taking with some truth in them...
Born into the boro institution as a young lad  like many, many others. :like:

Whilst I can afford it..... I will continue to follow them for the day out and the  :beer: :beer:
Like Steve points out it's looking grim and tough at the moment... Dosen't mean u have to towel it yet...

Three nails left for the coffin if u like..... Charlton, Hull and Stoke.... Fuck them up and it's looking
Like game over.....Until we start it all again in league one.... monkey monkey
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 491



View Profile WWW
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:57:53 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 10:54:07 AM
Steve, we cant do the job of the players! They have- and Woody- with the odd exception had support far in excess what they are worthy of. Very few of them can say they have earned their corn. This season mirrors our relegation we had under Southgate.

Little fight, application whilst seeing others around us have a real go. Our efforts border on indefensible. No amount of vocal support can influence the way we apply on the park as 2 shots on target from the last 3 games illustrate.

I haven't seen you give them any support at all this season. All I've seen is negativity.

How about getting behind them for the last eleven games. If you do that and the worst still happens, at least you can say you did your bit.  
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 