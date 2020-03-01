You take things a tad to serious Holgate some of my posts a piss taking with some truth in them...
Born into the boro institution as a young lad like many, many others.
Whilst I can afford it..... I will continue to follow them for the day out and the
Like Steve points out it's looking grim and tough at the moment...
Dosen't mean u have to towel it yet...
Three nails left for the coffin if u like..... Charlton, Hull and Stoke.... Fuck them up and it's looking
Like game over...
..Until we start it all again in league one...
.