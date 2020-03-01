Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 01, 2020, 06:13:30 AM
Topic: Bottom three as it stands
RedSteel
Posts: 9 173

UTB


Yesterday at 04:49:40 PM
 :jowo7: :jowo7: :jowo7:
monkeyman
Posts: 8 759


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:53:33 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 04:49:40 PM
:jowo7: :jowo7: :jowo7:
  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :meltdown:
Minge
Posts: 9 355

Superstar


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:40:19 PM
Deserve what we get , no fight no passion
Fuck em
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 931



Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:48:32 PM
Heading for bottom spot for certain.  :jowo9:
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 592

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:15:26 PM
It was interesting to read that the great man today shelved a scouting mission because his alleged target wasn't playing. Could this be put down to a postonement perhaps, considering the highest calibre match to fall foul of the weather was the 'star-studded' clash between Fleetwood & Tranmere which might well indicate we're setting our close season transfer sights even lower last year?

                                               lost :jowo1: souey
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
monkeyman
Posts: 8 759


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:33:38 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:15:26 PM
It was interesting to read that the great man today shelved a scouting mission because his alleged target wasn't playing. Could this be put down to a postonement perhaps, considering the highest calibre match to fall foul of the weather was the 'star-studded' clash between Fleetwood & Tranmere which might well indicate we're setting our close season transfer sights even lower last year?

                                               lost :jowo1: souey
HE WAS AFTER A FLEETWOOD PLAYER IN THE LAST TRANSFER WINDOW
headset
Posts: 304


Reply #6 on: Today at 04:28:50 AM
Way to early to be throwing buckets of piss about..... get your fucking dippers back on you lot..... we have a relegation battle to fight... all hands to the pump.... just because some of u you don't go to the games... you can still support from the internet!!.. monkey

You make me happy when skies are grey..... :homer:


 

PS....part time supporters and glory supporters... thanks for your support during the good times!!.. as is the norm we hope to see u all back at the Riverside when results start to pick up again you may leave the train at the next stop.... :wanker: :wanker:   monkey

Please don't announce your leaving in public or not renewing your S/C.....nothing more cringe worthy..... souey

Loyal Supporters carry on with your journey supporting MFC...  :homer: :beer: :beer:
