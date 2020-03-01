Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 01, 2020, 06:13:30 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bottom three as it stands
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Bottom three as it stands (Read 261 times)
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 173
UTB
Bottom three as it stands
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:49:40 PM »
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 759
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:53:33 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 04:49:40 PM
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 355
Superstar
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:40:19 PM »
Deserve what we get , no fight no passion
Fuck em
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 931
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:48:32 PM »
Heading for bottom spot for certain.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 592
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:15:26 PM »
It was interesting to read that the
great man
today shelved a scouting mission because his alleged target wasn't playing. Could this be put down to a postonement perhaps, considering the highest calibre match to fall foul of the weather was the 'star-studded' clash between Fleetwood & Tranmere which might well indicate we're setting our close season transfer sights even lower last year?
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 11:17:01 PM by Bud Wiser
»
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 759
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:33:38 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 11:15:26 PM
It was interesting to read that the
great man
today shelved a scouting mission because his alleged target wasn't playing. Could this be put down to a postonement perhaps, considering the highest calibre match to fall foul of the weather was the 'star-studded' clash between Fleetwood & Tranmere which might well indicate we're setting our close season transfer sights even lower last year?
HE WAS AFTER A FLEETWOOD PLAYER IN THE LAST TRANSFER WINDOW
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 304
Re: Bottom three as it stands
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:28:50 AM »
Way to early to be throwing buckets of piss about..... get your fucking dippers back on you lot..... we have a relegation battle to fight... all hands to the pump.... just because some of u you don't go to the games... you can still support from the internet!! ..
You make me happy when skies are grey... ..
PS... .part time supporters and glory supporters... thanks for your support during the good times!!.. as is the norm we hope to see u all back at the Riverside when results start to pick up again you may leave the train at the next stop... .
Please don't announce your leaving in public or not renewing your S/C... ..nothing more cringe worthy.....
Loyal Supporters carry on with your journey supporting MFC...
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 06:04:54 AM by headset
»
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...