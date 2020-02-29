Welcome,
February 29, 2020
Leo as manager to the end of the season
Topic: Leo as manager to the end of the season
T_Bone
Leo as manager to the end of the season
With Mclaren coming back as his number 2 to assist.
I said before the start of the season we should of gone for Leo and it makes even more sense now to give him a go
Woodenhead and that potato muncher Keane need fucking off
mingebag
Re: Leo as manager to the end of the season
Bobupanddown
Re: Leo as manager to the end of the season
How about we get a manager with a track record of improving teams in the chumps?
V6
Re: Leo as manager to the end of the season
just look at what agnew done to us he didn't even know his best team saying that neither does woody.
don't get this well your staff could do better well if that's the case doesn't that mean they should be saying things if you see things are wrong pre-season Woody said that all the coaches are all of the same level and everybody is open to each other
Redarmy40
Re: Leo as manager to the end of the season
I know all the fans love Leo but what does he actually do here i know he shows passion and commitment but is he anything more than a Cheerleader
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Leo as manager to the end of the season
Leo is the only one at the club with any passion or tactical nous.
Hes the only one qualified to do a job for us sadly.
Give him a go. I reckon it would work
Bill Buxton
Re: Leo as manager to the end of the season
The squad has no stomach for the fight. The manager is simply laughable, and as for the owner...........
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Re: Leo as manager to the end of the season
He's a goalkeeping coach.
