Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 29, 2020, 05:15:06 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Leo as manager to the end of the season  (Read 158 times)
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 724


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:31:29 PM »
With Mclaren coming back as his number 2 to assist.

I said before the start of the season we should of gone for Leo and it makes even more sense now to give him a go  :like:

Woodenhead and that potato muncher Keane need fucking off  :wanker:
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 427



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:44:59 PM »
 souey
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 663


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:45:08 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 02:31:29 PM
With Mclaren coming back as his number 2 to assist.

I said before the start of the season we should of gone for Leo and it makes even more sense now to give him a go  :like:

Woodenhead and that potato muncher Keane need fucking off  :wanker:

 souey souey souey

How about we get a manager with a track record of improving teams in the chumps?
Logged
V6
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 037


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:47:33 PM »
just look at what agnew done to us he didn't even know his best team saying that neither does woody.


don't get this well your staff could do better well if that's the case doesn't that mean they should be saying things if you see things are wrong pre-season Woody said that all the coaches are all of the same level and everybody is open to each other
Logged
Redarmy40
**
Online Online

Posts: 50


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:03:08 PM »
I know all the fans love Leo but what does he actually do here i know he shows passion and commitment but is he anything more than a Cheerleader
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 