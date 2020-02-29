Welcome,
February 29, 2020, 02:43:07 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Leo as manager to the end of the season
Topic: Leo as manager to the end of the season (Read 22 times)
T_Bone
Posts: 1 724
Leo as manager to the end of the season
Today
at 02:31:29 PM
With Mclaren coming back as his number 2 to assist.
I said before the start of the season we should of gone for Leo and it makes even more sense now to give him a go
Woodenhead and that potato muncher Keane need fucking off
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 747
Re: Leo as manager to the end of the season
Today
at 02:40:10 PM
[/quote SOMETHING SHOULD HAPPEN IF THE BORO GET BEAT AGAIN ON MONDAY
THAT CUNT GIBBO NEEDS TO ACT FAST
OR WE ARE RELEGATION CERTS WITH THE CLUELESS CUNTS WOODENHEAD AND THE PISS TAKER KEANE
