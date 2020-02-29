Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Leo as manager to the end of the season  (Read 22 times)
« on: Today at 02:31:29 PM »
With Mclaren coming back as his number 2 to assist.

I said before the start of the season we should of gone for Leo and it makes even more sense now to give him a go  :like:

Woodenhead and that potato muncher Keane need fucking off  :wanker:
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:40:10 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 02:31:29 PM
With Mclaren coming back as his number 2 to assist.

I said before the start of the season we should of gone for Leo and it makes even more sense now to give him a go  :like:

Woodenhead and that potato muncher Keane need fucking off  :wanker:
[/quote SOMETHING SHOULD HAPPEN IF THE BORO GET BEAT AGAIN ON MONDAY
THAT CUNT GIBBO NEEDS TO ACT FAST
OR WE ARE RELEGATION CERTS WITH THE CLUELESS CUNTS WOODENHEAD AND THE PISS TAKER KEANE  :wanker:
