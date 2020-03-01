Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 321







TMPosts: 14 321 DADS ARMY BBC2 7.30 !!! « on: Yesterday at 11:51:04 AM » FIRST EPISODE WITHOUT WALKER WHO SADLY DIED !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 321







TMPosts: 14 321 Re: DADS ARMY BBC2 7.30 !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:10:06 PM » I NEVER GET TIRED OF IT !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats