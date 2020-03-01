Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 01, 2020, 01:06:42 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
DADS ARMY BBC2 7.30 !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: DADS ARMY BBC2 7.30 !!! (Read 150 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 321
DADS ARMY BBC2 7.30 !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:04 AM »
FIRST EPISODE WITHOUT WALKER WHO SADLY DIED !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Hugo First
Offline
Posts: 221
Re: DADS ARMY BBC2 7.30 !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:06:46 PM »
British comedy at it's very best
Logged
UTB
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 321
Re: DADS ARMY BBC2 7.30 !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:10:06 PM »
I NEVER GET TIRED OF IT !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 444
Pack o cunts
Re: DADS ARMY BBC2 7.30 !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:21:13 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 11:51:04 AM
FIRST EPISODE WITHOUT WALKER WHO SADLY DIED !!!
There's always Private Sponge....?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 321
Re: DADS ARMY BBC2 7.30 !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:26:02 PM »
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5siffh
CAN I DO YOU NOW SIR ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 764
Re: DADS ARMY BBC2 7.30 !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:45:45 PM »
FUCKING SHITE
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 167
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: DADS ARMY BBC2 7.30 !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:51:14 PM »
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 524
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: DADS ARMY BBC2 7.30 !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:01:53 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 12:10:06 PM
I NEVER GET TIRED OF IT !!!
WHAT'S THAT ?
WANKING 😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...