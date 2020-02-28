Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 303







TMPosts: 14 303 RIP H (STEPS) !!! « on: Today at 11:21:15 PM »

Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 102





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 102Once in every lifetime Re: RIP H (STEPS) !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:28:10 PM » 2002 just called.



It wants its shit joke back. Logged Glory Glory Man United

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 303







TMPosts: 14 303 Re: RIP H (STEPS) !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:30:35 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats