Johnny Thunder
I need to do something like.
This superhub falls over at least two or three times a day.
Mate told me it just can't cope with all the kit we are using.
2 smart TV's, 2 xboxes, 3 pc's, 4 phones, 2 firesticks, sonos, cctv cloud, alexa, nest stat, smart lighting and plugs and probably other tech carry on that I don't fuckin understand.
Logged
Steboro
I've seen businesses using way more equipment than that using Superhubs without an issue. You can have 254 devices using your connection at any given time, way more if you use VLAN'S and further subnets.
Never had any issues with my SuperHub when living there.
You sure no cunt has set a static IP on a device? This with duplicate IPs on your network would cause issues you are experiencing.
I would reset the hub to factory defaults or call VM and have it replaced.
Logged
