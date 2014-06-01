Johnny Thunder

Resident IT geeks.
« on: Yesterday at 06:19:46 PM »





Whats the crack with this modem mode? Is it easy for a fuckin stupid cunt like me?

Has anyone else done it? Can you recommend some suitable wireless routers for me to consider?















This Superhub is doing my cunt in. I need to replace it.
Whats the crack with this modem mode? Is it easy for a fuckin stupid cunt like me?
Has anyone else done it? Can you recommend some suitable wireless routers for me to consider?

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:21:33 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:19:46 PM





Whats the crack with this modem mode? Is it easy for a fuckin stupid cunt like me?

Has anyone else done it? Can you recommend some suitable wireless routers for me to consider?

















This Superhub is doing my cunt in. I need to replace it.Whats the crack with this modem mode? Is it easy for a fuckin stupid cunt like me?Has anyone else done it? Can you recommend some suitable wireless routers for me to consider?

I think i have a brand new VM hub in the garage, i'll dig it out tomorrow and you can have it.



I think i have a brand new VM hub in the garage, i'll dig it out tomorrow and you can have it.

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:24:10 PM »
I want to replace the hub with a different router Rick.

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:26:58 PM »
I have my super hub running in modem mode and have a Netgear Orbi system connected. Far better than the virgin system

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:27:39 PM »







Is it easy to do Alberto lad?

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:28:29 PM »

















And what the fuck is all this dual band, tri-band and fuckin laggy band?

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:48:10 PM »
Superhub 3.

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:54:17 PM »
I have no problem with that router bug it can be set in modem mode you have to go in to the router settings via laptop or pc but if you do that make sure you have another router to do that bug you'll have to secure it in the other router settings in your case JT Give up unless you know someone who will set it up for you

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:26:19 PM »
I have a netgear nighthawk x6 connected to a bthomehub 3.



Big ugly fucking thing.



It increased the reach in some rooms.



It also has triband



Easy to install



Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:46:23 PM »
I agree they are easy to install but its JT you know

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:35:07 PM »
The orbi is dead easy to set up. Ive got an orbi base station and two additional satellite routers which all have the same address. Works like a dream. The internet coverage goes all the way to the end of the back yard.

Wasnt cheap but it was the only thing that worked in my weird shaped house

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:52:44 PM »







We have dial up here in thewles
And 12 toes

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:53:17 AM »



I reckon I can do this.



I'm tech savvy as fuck me like.

















Cheers everyone.
I reckon I can do this.
I'm tech savvy as fuck me like.

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:00:32 AM »





You cant, and your not
Stick to filth you thick fucker

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:13:15 AM »



This superhub falls over at least two or three times a day.

Mate told me it just can't cope with all the kit we are using.

2 smart TV's, 2 xboxes, 3 pc's, 4 phones, 2 firesticks, sonos, cctv cloud, alexa, nest stat, smart lighting and plugs and probably other tech carry on that I don't fuckin understand.







I need to do something like.
This superhub falls over at least two or three times a day.
Mate told me it just can't cope with all the kit we are using.
2 smart TV's, 2 xboxes, 3 pc's, 4 phones, 2 firesticks, sonos, cctv cloud, alexa, nest stat, smart lighting and plugs and probably other tech carry on that I don't fuckin understand.

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:41:27 AM »
See you have all this tech probably not enough speed you may need wifi boosters to much tech

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:32:56 AM »
so your Tech savvy Johnny well port forward some of your tech that will stop them from dropping out there I've confused you

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:44:41 AM »







Can I do that with a fuckin hammer?

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:59:51 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 10:13:15 AM



This superhub falls over at least two or three times a day.

Mate told me it just can't cope with all the kit we are using.

2 smart TV's, 2 xboxes, 3 pc's, 4 phones, 2 firesticks, sonos, cctv cloud, alexa, nest stat, smart lighting and plugs and probably other tech carry on that I don't fuckin understand.









I need to do something like.This superhub falls over at least two or three times a day.Mate told me it just can't cope with all the kit we are using.2 smart TV's, 2 xboxes, 3 pc's, 4 phones, 2 firesticks, sonos, cctv cloud, alexa, nest stat, smart lighting and plugs and probably other tech carry on that I don't fuckin understand.

I've seen businesses using way more equipment than that using Superhubs without an issue. You can have 254 devices using your connection at any given time, way more if you use VLAN'S and further subnets.



Never had any issues with my SuperHub when living there.



You sure no cunt has set a static IP on a device? This with duplicate IPs on your network would cause issues you are experiencing.



I've seen businesses using way more equipment than that using Superhubs without an issue. You can have 254 devices using your connection at any given time, way more if you use VLAN'S and further subnets.

Never had any issues with my SuperHub when living there.

You sure no cunt has set a static IP on a device? This with duplicate IPs on your network would cause issues you are experiencing.

I would reset the hub to factory defaults or call VM and have it replaced.