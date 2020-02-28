Johnny Thunder

Whats the crack with this modem mode? Is it easy for a fuckin stupid cunt like me?

RIK MAYALL

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #1 on: February 28, 2020, 06:21:33 PM »





I think i have a brand new VM hub in the garage, i'll dig it out tomorrow and you can have it.



Johnny Thunder

Alberto Bongaloid

Johnny Thunder

Johnny Thunder

Teamboro

Wee_Willie

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #12 on: February 28, 2020, 07:26:19 PM »
I have a netgear nighthawk x6 connected to a bthomehub 3.



Big ugly fucking thing.



It increased the reach in some rooms.



It also has triband



Easy to install



Teamboro

Alberto Bongaloid

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #14 on: February 28, 2020, 10:35:07 PM »
The orbi is dead easy to set up. Ive got an orbi base station and two additional satellite routers which all have the same address. Works like a dream. The internet coverage goes all the way to the end of the back yard.

Wasnt cheap but it was the only thing that worked in my weird shaped house

Minge

Johnny Thunder

I reckon I can do this.



Minge

Johnny Thunder

This superhub falls over at least two or three times a day.

Mate told me it just can't cope with all the kit we are using.

2 smart TV's, 2 xboxes, 3 pc's, 4 phones, 2 firesticks, sonos, cctv cloud, alexa, nest stat, smart lighting and plugs and probably other tech carry on that I don't fuckin understand.







Teamboro

Teamboro

Johnny Thunder

Steboro

I've seen businesses using way more equipment than that using Superhubs without an issue. You can have 254 devices using your connection at any given time, way more if you use VLAN'S and further subnets.



Never had any issues with my SuperHub when living there.



You sure no cunt has set a static IP on a device? This with duplicate IPs on your network would cause issues you are experiencing.



Johnny Thunder

Steboro

That's daft. If I remember a SuperHub is built off Netgear technology.



You could probably just request a Docsis 3.0/3.1 modem and buy your own router. I highly recommend the Nighthawk R8000.



If they insist on you keeping their SuperHub it's real easy to set to modem only mode.



Just close all your porn websites and type 192.168.0.1

Login with admin credentials (either on the back or bottom of SuperHub)

You should see modem only mode or possibly named bridges mode. Enable it.

Then simply plug in your new router.

You may have the same IP on your new router which will cause issues but it's a really simple fix.



Teamboro

Steboro

Thick twats that change their SSID to their surname



I went to a clients house, told him 3 of his neighbours names and he was suprised that I didnt actually know them.



Alberto Bongaloid

Re: Resident IT geeks.
« Reply #30 on: February 29, 2020, 06:43:03 PM »
Most hub issues Ive seen are because they have been set in auto channel mode. Virgin set them like this as they think its less hassle for them but it can cause more problems for the user.



Go into the router settings and find a static channel. Preferably not one your neighbours are using.

