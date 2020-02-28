|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Johnny Thunder
|
I need to do something like.
This superhub falls over at least two or three times a day.
Mate told me it just can't cope with all the kit we are using.
2 smart TV's, 2 xboxes, 3 pc's, 4 phones, 2 firesticks, sonos, cctv cloud, alexa, nest stat, smart lighting and plugs and probably other tech carry on that I don't fuckin understand.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steboro
|
I need to do something like.
This superhub falls over at least two or three times a day.
Mate told me it just can't cope with all the kit we are using.
2 smart TV's, 2 xboxes, 3 pc's, 4 phones, 2 firesticks, sonos, cctv cloud, alexa, nest stat, smart lighting and plugs and probably other tech carry on that I don't fuckin understand.
I've seen businesses using way more equipment than that using Superhubs without an issue. You can have 254 devices using your connection at any given time, way more if you use VLAN'S and further subnets.
Never had any issues with my SuperHub when living there.
You sure no cunt has set a static IP on a device? This with duplicate IPs on your network would cause issues you are experiencing.
I would reset the hub to factory defaults or call VM and have it replaced.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Steboro
|
Third one in a year.
Even the Engineer recommended this modem mode and a different wireless router.
That's daft. If I remember a SuperHub is built off Netgear technology.
You could probably just request a Docsis 3.0/3.1 modem and buy your own router. I highly recommend the Nighthawk R8000.
If they insist on you keeping their SuperHub it's real easy to set to modem only mode.
Just close all your porn websites and type 192.168.0.1
Login with admin credentials (either on the back or bottom of SuperHub)
You should see modem only mode or possibly named bridges mode. Enable it.
Then simply plug in your new router.
You may have the same IP on your new router which will cause issues but it's a really simple fix.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|