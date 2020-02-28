Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 02, 2020, 12:01:09 PM
Author Topic: Resident IT geeks.  (Read 462 times)
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« on: February 28, 2020, 06:19:46 PM »
This Superhub is doing my cunt in. I need to replace it.


Whats the crack with this modem mode? Is it easy for a fuckin stupid cunt like me?
Has anyone else done it? Can you recommend some suitable wireless routers for me to consider?



 jc



RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: February 28, 2020, 06:21:33 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on February 28, 2020, 06:19:46 PM
This Superhub is doing my cunt in. I need to replace it.


Whats the crack with this modem mode? Is it easy for a fuckin stupid cunt like me?
Has anyone else done it? Can you recommend some suitable wireless routers for me to consider?



 jc



I think i have a brand new VM hub in the garage, i'll dig it out tomorrow and you can have it.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: February 28, 2020, 06:24:10 PM »
I want to replace the hub with a different router Rick.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #3 on: February 28, 2020, 06:26:12 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on February 28, 2020, 06:24:10 PM
I want to replace the hub with a different router Rick.


well fuck ya then mcl


Alberto Bongaloid is ya man.....
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #4 on: February 28, 2020, 06:26:58 PM »
I have my super hub running in modem mode and have a Netgear Orbi system connected. Far better than the virgin system
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #5 on: February 28, 2020, 06:27:39 PM »
Is it easy to do Alberto lad?



 
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: February 28, 2020, 06:28:29 PM »
And what the fuck is all this dual band, tri-band and fuckin laggy band?



 




 
Teamboro
« Reply #7 on: February 28, 2020, 06:45:54 PM »
What router are you running
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #8 on: February 28, 2020, 06:48:10 PM »
Superhub 3.
Teamboro
« Reply #9 on: February 28, 2020, 06:54:17 PM »
I have no problem with that router bug it can be set in modem mode you have to go in to the router settings via laptop or pc but if you do that make sure you have another router to do that bug you'll have to secure it in the other router settings in your case JT Give up unless you know someone who will set it up for you
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #10 on: February 28, 2020, 06:58:30 PM »
 charles




Bobupanddown
« Reply #11 on: February 28, 2020, 07:11:43 PM »
192.168.0.1
Wee_Willie
« Reply #12 on: February 28, 2020, 07:26:19 PM »
I have a netgear nighthawk x6 connected to a bthomehub 3.

Big ugly fucking thing.

It increased the reach in some rooms.

It also has triband

Easy to install

Teamboro
« Reply #13 on: February 28, 2020, 07:46:23 PM »
I agree they are easy to install but its JT you know
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #14 on: February 28, 2020, 10:35:07 PM »
The orbi is dead easy to set up. Ive got an orbi base station and two additional satellite routers which all have the same address. Works like a dream. The internet coverage goes all the way to the end of the back yard.
Wasnt  cheap but it was the only thing that worked in my weird shaped house
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #15 on: February 28, 2020, 10:52:44 PM »
We have dial up here in thewles  :mido:



And 12 toes  klins
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #16 on: February 29, 2020, 08:53:17 AM »
Cheers everyone.

I reckon I can do this.

I'm tech savvy as fuck me like.




 



 rava
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #17 on: February 29, 2020, 10:00:32 AM »
You cant, and your not
 

Stick to filth you thick fucker  :like:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #18 on: February 29, 2020, 10:09:21 AM »
 monkey
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #19 on: February 29, 2020, 10:13:15 AM »
I need to do something like.

This superhub falls over at least two or three times a day.
Mate told me it just can't cope with all the kit we are using.
2 smart TV's, 2 xboxes, 3 pc's, 4 phones, 2 firesticks, sonos, cctv cloud, alexa, nest stat, smart lighting and plugs and probably other tech carry on that I don't fuckin understand.



 rava
Teamboro
« Reply #20 on: February 29, 2020, 10:41:27 AM »
See you have all this tech probably not enough speed you may need wifi boosters to much tech  lost
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #21 on: February 29, 2020, 11:08:54 AM »
Move out  :like:
Teamboro
« Reply #22 on: February 29, 2020, 11:32:56 AM »
so your Tech savvy Johnny well port forward some of your tech that will stop them from dropping out there I've confused you charles charles charles
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #23 on: February 29, 2020, 11:44:41 AM »
Can I do that with a fuckin hammer?



 
Steboro
« Reply #24 on: February 29, 2020, 01:59:51 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on February 29, 2020, 10:13:15 AM
I need to do something like.

This superhub falls over at least two or three times a day.
Mate told me it just can't cope with all the kit we are using.
2 smart TV's, 2 xboxes, 3 pc's, 4 phones, 2 firesticks, sonos, cctv cloud, alexa, nest stat, smart lighting and plugs and probably other tech carry on that I don't fuckin understand.



 rava

I've seen businesses using way more equipment than that using Superhubs without an issue.  You can have 254 devices using your connection at any given time, way more if you use VLAN'S and further subnets.

Never had any issues with my SuperHub when living there.

You sure no cunt has set a static IP on a device?  This with duplicate IPs on your network would cause issues you are experiencing.

I would reset the hub to factory defaults or call VM and have it replaced.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #25 on: February 29, 2020, 02:29:42 PM »
Third one in a year.

Even the Engineer recommended this modem mode and a different wireless router.
Steboro
« Reply #26 on: February 29, 2020, 02:43:23 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on February 29, 2020, 02:29:42 PM
Third one in a year.

Even the Engineer recommended this modem mode and a different wireless router.

That's daft.  If I remember a SuperHub is built off Netgear technology.

You could probably just request a Docsis 3.0/3.1 modem and buy your own router.  I highly recommend the Nighthawk R8000.

If they insist on you keeping their SuperHub it's real easy to set to modem only mode.

Just close all your porn websites and type 192.168.0.1
Login with admin credentials (either on the back or bottom of SuperHub)
You should see modem only mode or possibly named bridges mode.  Enable it.
Then simply plug in your new router.
You may have the same IP on your new router which will cause issues but it's a really simple fix.
Teamboro
« Reply #27 on: February 29, 2020, 05:21:11 PM »
What I don't under stand why people don't just change the password to the router I have is easy to do mine doesn't even have the original S.I.D name which for Jonny sid name is the name of the router ie vm
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #28 on: February 29, 2020, 05:54:38 PM »
Eh?



 






 
Steboro
« Reply #29 on: February 29, 2020, 06:29:05 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on February 29, 2020, 05:21:11 PM
What I don't under stand why people don't just change the password to the router I have is easy to do mine doesn't even have the original S.I.D name which for Jonny sid name is the name of the router ie vm

Thick twats that change their SSID to their surname  souey

I went to a clients house, told him 3 of his neighbours names and he was suprised that I didnt actually know them.   
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #30 on: February 29, 2020, 06:43:03 PM »
Most hub issues Ive seen are because they have been set in auto channel mode. Virgin set them like this as they think its less hassle for them but it can cause more problems for the user.

Go into the router settings and find a static channel. Preferably not one your neighbours are using.
Plenty of software out there to scan the networks in the area and choose theyre not using
Teamboro
« Reply #31 on: February 29, 2020, 08:35:06 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 29, 2020, 06:43:03 PM
Most hub issues Ive seen are because they have been set in auto channel mode. Virgin set them like this as they think its less hassle for them but it can cause more problems for the user.

Go into the router settings and find a static channel. Preferably not one your neighbours are using.
Plenty of software out there to scan the networks in the area and choose theyre not using
Don't confuse Thunder bollocks anymore his head will be about to explode with all this tech talk charles
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #32 on: February 29, 2020, 11:13:54 PM »
Hammer time.





