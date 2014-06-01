Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Resident IT geeks.  (Read 53 times)
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 136


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« on: Today at 06:19:46 PM »
This Superhub is doing my cunt in. I need to replace it.


Whats the crack with this modem mode? Is it easy for a fuckin stupid cunt like me?
Has anyone else done it? Can you recommend some suitable wireless routers for me to consider?



 jc



RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 099


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:21:33 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:19:46 PM
This Superhub is doing my cunt in. I need to replace it.


Whats the crack with this modem mode? Is it easy for a fuckin stupid cunt like me?
Has anyone else done it? Can you recommend some suitable wireless routers for me to consider?



 jc



 :like:

I think i have a brand new VM hub in the garage, i'll dig it out tomorrow and you can have it.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 136


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:24:10 PM »
I want to replace the hub with a different router Rick.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 099


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:26:12 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:24:10 PM
I want to replace the hub with a different router Rick.


well fuck ya then mcl


Alberto Bongaloid is ya man.....
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 557


« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:26:58 PM »
I have my super hub running in modem mode and have a Netgear Orbi system connected. Far better than the virgin system
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 136


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:27:39 PM »
Is it easy to do Alberto lad?



 
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 136


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:28:29 PM »
And what the fuck is all this dual band, tri-band and fuckin laggy band?



 




 
Teamboro
Posts: 1 112



« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:45:54 PM »
What router are you running
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 136


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:48:10 PM »
Superhub 3.
Teamboro
Posts: 1 112



« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:54:17 PM »
I have no problem with that router bug it can be set in modem mode you have to go in to the router settings via laptop or pc but if you do that make sure you have another router to do that bug you'll have to secure it in the other router settings in your case JT Give up unless you know someone who will set it up for you
