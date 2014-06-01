Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 11 136





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 136Shit Stirring Cunt. Resident IT geeks. « on: Today at 06:19:46 PM »





Whats the crack with this modem mode? Is it easy for a fuckin stupid cunt like me?

Has anyone else done it? Can you recommend some suitable wireless routers for me to consider?















This Superhub is doing my cunt in. I need to replace it.Whats the crack with this modem mode? Is it easy for a fuckin stupid cunt like me?Has anyone else done it? Can you recommend some suitable wireless routers for me to consider? Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 099





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 099Once in every lifetime Re: Resident IT geeks. « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:21:33 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:19:46 PM





Whats the crack with this modem mode? Is it easy for a fuckin stupid cunt like me?

Has anyone else done it? Can you recommend some suitable wireless routers for me to consider?

















This Superhub is doing my cunt in. I need to replace it.Whats the crack with this modem mode? Is it easy for a fuckin stupid cunt like me?Has anyone else done it? Can you recommend some suitable wireless routers for me to consider?

I think i have a brand new VM hub in the garage, i'll dig it out tomorrow and you can have it.



I think i have a brand new VM hub in the garage, i'll dig it out tomorrow and you can have it. Logged Glory Glory Man United

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 11 136





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 136Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Resident IT geeks. « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:24:10 PM » I want to replace the hub with a different router Rick. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Alberto Bongaloid

Online



Posts: 557





Posts: 557 Re: Resident IT geeks. « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:26:58 PM » I have my super hub running in modem mode and have a Netgear Orbi system connected. Far better than the virgin system Logged

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 11 136





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 136Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Resident IT geeks. « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:27:39 PM »







Is it easy to do Alberto lad? Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 11 136





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 136Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Resident IT geeks. « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:28:29 PM »

















And what the fuck is all this dual band, tri-band and fuckin laggy band? Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 11 136





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 136Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Resident IT geeks. « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:48:10 PM » Superhub 3. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.