February 28, 2020, 06:55:24 PM
Resident IT geeks.
Topic: Resident IT geeks. (Read 53 times)
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 136
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Resident IT geeks.
«
on:
Today
at 06:19:46 PM
This Superhub is doing my cunt in. I need to replace it.
Whats the crack with this modem mode? Is it easy for a fuckin stupid cunt like me?
Has anyone else done it? Can you recommend some suitable wireless routers for me to consider?
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 099
Once in every lifetime
Re: Resident IT geeks.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:21:33 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 06:19:46 PM
This Superhub is doing my cunt in. I need to replace it.
Whats the crack with this modem mode? Is it easy for a fuckin stupid cunt like me?
Has anyone else done it? Can you recommend some suitable wireless routers for me to consider?
I think i have a brand new VM hub in the garage, i'll dig it out tomorrow and you can have it.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 136
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Resident IT geeks.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:24:10 PM
I want to replace the hub with a different router Rick.
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 099
Once in every lifetime
Re: Resident IT geeks.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:26:12 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 06:24:10 PM
I want to replace the hub with a different router Rick.
well fuck ya then
Alberto Bongaloid is ya man.....
Alberto Bongaloid
Online
Posts: 557
Re: Resident IT geeks.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:26:58 PM
I have my super hub running in modem mode and have a Netgear Orbi system connected. Far better than the virgin system
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 136
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Resident IT geeks.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:27:39 PM
Is it easy to do Alberto lad?
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 136
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Resident IT geeks.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:28:29 PM
And what the fuck is all this dual band, tri-band and fuckin laggy band?
Teamboro
Online
Posts: 1 112
Re: Resident IT geeks.
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:45:54 PM
What router are you running
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 136
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Resident IT geeks.
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:48:10 PM
Superhub 3.
Teamboro
Online
Posts: 1 112
Re: Resident IT geeks.
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:54:17 PM
I have no problem with that router bug it can be set in modem mode you have to go in to the router settings via laptop or pc but if you do that make sure you have another router to do that bug you'll have to secure it in the other router settings in your case JT Give up unless you know someone who will set it up for you
