February 28, 2020, 10:15:32 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anyone think this is acceptable?
Author
Topic: Anyone think this is acceptable? (Read 205 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 660
Anyone think this is acceptable?
Today
at 05:49:45 PM »
https://summit.news/2020/02/28/drag-queen-dances-suggestively-for-child-while-adults-clap-and-cheer/
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 943
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Anyone think this is acceptable?
Today
at 06:00:13 PM »
No-one, you would hope.
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 100
Once in every lifetime
Re: Anyone think this is acceptable?
Today
at 06:20:12 PM »
disgusting
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 137
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Anyone think this is acceptable?
Today
at 06:24:48 PM »
Who the fuck thought that was a good idea?
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 345
Re: Anyone think this is acceptable?
Today
at 07:28:31 PM »
Wasnt this done in Scotland?
Jethro Tull
Online
Posts: 9 924
Re: Anyone think this is acceptable?
Today
at 09:39:11 PM »
I'd have knocked the headmasters fucking teeth out if he'd subjected my son/daughter to this fucking perverted shit.
