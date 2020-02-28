Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 28, 2020, 10:15:32 PM
Topic: Anyone think this is acceptable?
Bobupanddown
05:49:45 PM
https://summit.news/2020/02/28/drag-queen-dances-suggestively-for-child-while-adults-clap-and-cheer/

TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #1 on: 06:00:13 PM
No-one, you would hope.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Reply #2 on: 06:20:12 PM
disgusting
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #3 on: 06:24:48 PM
Who the fuck thought that was a good idea?
Wee_Willie
Reply #4 on: 07:28:31 PM
Wasnt this done in Scotland?
Jethro Tull
Reply #5 on: 09:39:11 PM
I'd have knocked the headmasters fucking teeth out if he'd subjected my son/daughter to this fucking perverted shit.
