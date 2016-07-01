Welcome,
February 28, 2020, 08:35:21 PM
Football season could be declared null and void.
Author
Topic: Football season could be declared null and void. (Read 238 times)
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 231
Football season could be declared null and void.
«
on:
Today
at 04:15:13 PM »
Due to the Coronavirus. Only way Boro will avoid the drop.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 943
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Football season could be declared null and void.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:15:41 PM »
Leeds!
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 943
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Football season could be declared null and void.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:15:58 PM »
Liverpool!
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 231
Re: Football season could be declared null and void.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:19:50 PM »
We can but hope.
Logged
Dicky2006
Offline
Posts: 12 057
Re: Football season could be declared null and void.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:35:34 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 04:15:58 PM
Liverpool!
Thats why Man Utd signed Ighalo
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 099
Once in every lifetime
Re: Football season could be declared null and void.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:23:15 PM »
i'd fucking piss myself if they cancelled the league due to Coronavirus and the dippers were denied the league title win.
The scousers would cause havoc
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 659
Re: Football season could be declared null and void.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:48:15 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 05:23:15 PM
i'd fucking piss myself if they cancelled the league due to Coronavirus and the dippers were denied the league title win.
The scousers would cause havoc
It would be fucking delightful to watch tho.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 300
Re: Football season could be declared null and void.
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:56:47 PM »
CHINA'S HYGENE STANDARDS HAVE A LOT TO ANSWER FOR !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
dixieland
Offline
Posts: 1 290
Re: Football season could be declared null and void.
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:49:33 PM »
Guess thats the only way anyone could stop Liverpool because no football team could, but dont worry Rik, youve got the next 5 years at least of being destroyed by this team so just get used to it.
Olly at the wheel
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:12:33 PM by dixieland
»
Logged
