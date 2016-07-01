Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 28, 2020
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Topic: Football season could be declared null and void.
Bill Buxton
Today at 04:15:13 PM
Due to the Coronavirus. Only way Boro will avoid the drop.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #1 on: Today at 04:15:41 PM
Leeds!   :alf: :alf: :alf:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #2 on: Today at 04:15:58 PM
Liverpool!   :alf: :alf: :alf:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bill Buxton
Reply #3 on: Today at 04:19:50 PM
We can but hope.
Dicky2006
Reply #4 on: Today at 04:35:34 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 04:15:58 PM
Liverpool!   :alf: :alf: :alf:

Thats why Man Utd signed Ighalo  mcl
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Reply #5 on: Today at 05:23:15 PM
i'd fucking piss myself if they cancelled the league due to Coronavirus and the dippers were denied the league title win.

The scousers would cause havoc

Glory Glory Man United
Bobupanddown
Reply #6 on: Today at 05:48:15 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:23:15 PM
i'd fucking piss myself if they cancelled the league due to Coronavirus and the dippers were denied the league title win.

The scousers would cause havoc



It would be fucking delightful to watch tho.
Tortured_Mind
Reply #7 on: Today at 05:56:47 PM
CHINA'S HYGENE STANDARDS HAVE A LOT TO ANSWER FOR !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
dixieland
Reply #8 on: Today at 07:49:33 PM
Guess thats the only way anyone could stop Liverpool because no football team could, but dont worry Rik, youve got the next 5 years at least of being destroyed by this team so just get used to it.

Olly at the wheel
Last Edit: Today at 08:12:33 PM by dixieland
