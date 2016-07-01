Welcome,
February 28, 2020, 05:15:26 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Football season could be declared null and void.
Author
Topic: Football season could be declared null and void. (Read 74 times)
Bill Buxton
Football season could be declared null and void.
«
on:
Today
at 04:15:13 PM »
Due to the Coronavirus. Only way Boro will avoid the drop.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Football season could be declared null and void.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:15:41 PM »
Leeds!
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Football season could be declared null and void.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:15:58 PM »
Liverpool!
Bill Buxton
Re: Football season could be declared null and void.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:19:50 PM »
We can but hope.
Dicky2006
Re: Football season could be declared null and void.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:35:34 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 04:15:58 PM
Liverpool!
Thats why Man Utd signed Ighalo
