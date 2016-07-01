Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 28, 2020, 05:15:21 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Football season could be declared null and void.  (Read 73 times)
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 231


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:15:13 PM »
Due to the Coronavirus. Only way Boro will avoid the drop.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 942


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:15:41 PM »
Leeds!   :alf: :alf: :alf:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 942


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:15:58 PM »
Liverpool!   :alf: :alf: :alf:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 231


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:19:50 PM »
We can but hope.
Logged
Dicky2006
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 057


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:35:34 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 04:15:58 PM
Liverpool!   :alf: :alf: :alf:

Thats why Man Utd signed Ighalo  mcl
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 