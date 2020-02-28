LEON TROTSKY

FIRST BRIT DEATH..... « on: Today at 02:27:55 PM » CORONA VIRUS IN JAPAN ON THE DIAMOND PRINCESS 👎

GO ON A CRUISE COME HOME BROWN BREAD 😡



Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Johnny Thunder

Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH..... « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:33:03 PM »







My holiday to Japan is looking rather fucked at the moment.

Johnny Thunder

Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH..... « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:36:43 PM »















Still six months yet so so we may still get there.

We also have a week in Lake Garda booked for June.

















Ye cunt.

El Capitan

Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH..... « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:37:53 PM » Might as well book Beijing for Easter while youre at it

Squarewheelbike

Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH..... « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:44:58 PM » Sad to hear, cruise ships are breeding grounds for bugs.

Wee_Willie

Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH..... « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:27:47 PM » Japan will get it sussed although they might not allow you in being the racist cunts they are

Micksgrill

Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH..... « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:28:41 PM » Meanwhile the biggest virus to hit European shores is the 1m muzzies which turkey are letting in under our radar.