Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 28, 2020, 11:51:03 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: FIRST BRIT DEATH..... (Read 273 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 499
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
«
on:
Today
at 02:27:55 PM »
CORONA VIRUS IN JAPAN ON THE DIAMOND PRINCESS 👎
GO ON A CRUISE COME HOME BROWN BREAD 😡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 137
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:33:03 PM »
My holiday to Japan is looking rather fucked at the moment.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 534
Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:34:53 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 06:33:03 PM
My holiday to Japan is looking rather fucked at the moment.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 137
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:36:43 PM »
Ye cunt.
Still six months yet so so we may still get there.
We also have a week in Lake Garda booked for June.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 534
Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:37:53 PM »
Might as well book Beijing for Easter while youre at it
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 137
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:38:25 PM »
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 801
Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:44:58 PM »
Sad to hear, cruise ships are breeding grounds for bugs.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 345
Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:27:47 PM »
Japan will get it sussed although they might not allow you in being the racist cunts they are
Logged
Micksgrill
Online
Posts: 909
Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:28:41 PM »
Meanwhile the biggest virus to hit European shores is the 1m muzzies which turkey are letting in under our radar.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 534
Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:36:25 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on
Today
at 09:28:41 PM
Meanwhile the biggest virus to hit European shores is the 1m muzzies which turkey are letting in under our radar.
Hows that then?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Micksgrill
Online
Posts: 909
Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:27:52 PM »
Oh matty you thck Rambo headband lookalike twat.....didn't you read Turkey have opened the doors to syrians entering your beloved EU. You must be in utopia at this good news fella
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...