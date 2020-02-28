Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: FIRST BRIT DEATH.....  (Read 273 times)
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 02:27:55 PM »
CORONA VIRUS IN JAPAN ON THE DIAMOND PRINCESS 👎

GO ON A CRUISE COME HOME BROWN BREAD 😡
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:33:03 PM »
My holiday to Japan is looking rather fucked at the moment.



El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:34:53 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:33:03 PM
My holiday to Japan is looking rather fucked at the moment.



Johnny Thunder
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:36:43 PM »
Ye cunt.



Still six months yet so so we may still get there.
We also have a week in Lake Garda booked for June.



El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:37:53 PM »
Might as well book Beijing for Easter while youre at it  monkey
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:38:25 PM »
 
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:44:58 PM »
Sad to hear, cruise ships are breeding grounds for bugs.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:27:47 PM »
Japan will get it sussed although they might not allow you in being the racist cunts they are
Micksgrill
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:28:41 PM »
Meanwhile the biggest virus to hit European shores is the 1m muzzies which turkey  are letting in under our radar. 
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:36:25 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 09:28:41 PM
Meanwhile the biggest virus to hit European shores is the 1m muzzies which turkey  are letting in under our radar. 


Hows that then?  :pd:
Micksgrill
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:27:52 PM »
Oh matty you thck Rambo headband lookalike  twat.....didn't you read Turkey have opened the doors to syrians entering your beloved EU.  You must be in utopia at this good news fella
