Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 28, 2020, 08:35:16 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: FIRST BRIT DEATH..... (Read 198 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 499
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
«
on:
Today
at 02:27:55 PM »
CORONA VIRUS IN JAPAN ON THE DIAMOND PRINCESS 👎
GO ON A CRUISE COME HOME BROWN BREAD 😡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 137
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:33:03 PM »
My holiday to Japan is looking rather fucked at the moment.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 533
Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:34:53 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 06:33:03 PM
My holiday to Japan is looking rather fucked at the moment.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 137
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:36:43 PM »
Ye cunt.
Still six months yet so so we may still get there.
We also have a week in Lake Garda booked for June.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 533
Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:37:53 PM »
Might as well book Beijing for Easter while youre at it
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 137
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:38:25 PM »
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 801
Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:44:58 PM »
Sad to hear, cruise ships are breeding grounds for bugs.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 345
Re: FIRST BRIT DEATH.....
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:27:47 PM »
Japan will get it sussed although they might not allow you in being the racist cunts they are
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...