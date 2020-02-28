Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 28, 2020
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Topic: FIRST BRIT DEATH.....  (Read 138 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 499


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 02:27:55 PM »
CORONA VIRUS IN JAPAN ON THE DIAMOND PRINCESS 👎

GO ON A CRUISE COME HOME BROWN BREAD 😡
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 136


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:33:03 PM »
My holiday to Japan is looking rather fucked at the moment.



 lost
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 533


« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:34:53 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:33:03 PM
My holiday to Japan is looking rather fucked at the moment.



 lost

 :nige: :alf: :basil: monkey charles
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 136


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:36:43 PM »
Ye cunt.



 mcl



Still six months yet so so we may still get there.
We also have a week in Lake Garda booked for June.



 rava
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 533


« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:37:53 PM »
Might as well book Beijing for Easter while youre at it  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 136


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:38:25 PM »
 
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 801


« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:44:58 PM »
Sad to hear, cruise ships are breeding grounds for bugs.
