Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 02, 2020, 10:55:53 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest  (Read 340 times)
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 498



View Profile
« on: February 28, 2020, 02:27:27 PM »
    :woodgate1:    souey
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 498



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 28, 2020, 02:28:18 PM »
0 - 2.


:wanker:    :wanker:   :woodgate1:
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 353


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 28, 2020, 03:19:19 PM »
I'm sticking my neck out and predicting Boro to have TWO shots on target.  mick
Logged
CoB scum
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 427



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 28, 2020, 03:26:40 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on February 28, 2020, 03:19:19 PM
I'm sticking my neck out and predicting Boro to have TWO shots on target.  mick

OFF WITH HIS HEAD  lost   mcl
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 917



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 28, 2020, 08:34:48 PM »
1-0 Boro  :jowo9:
Logged
dixieland
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 299


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 28, 2020, 09:16:41 PM »
2v1
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 682


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 28, 2020, 09:21:54 PM »
0-3 Forest will tear  :jowo7: a new arsehole.

I'm praying he's sacked Tuesday morning.
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 935



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: February 28, 2020, 09:32:04 PM »
2nd bottom tomorrow more sorrow expected Monday night but a shock 1-0 win. :jowo2:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 269


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: February 28, 2020, 10:39:24 PM »
Boro 1 - 1 forest
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 427



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: February 28, 2020, 10:45:15 PM »
1-0 Boro  :bc:
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 567


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: February 28, 2020, 10:49:56 PM »
2 nil forest.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 177

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: February 28, 2020, 10:55:32 PM »
1-1
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 781


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: February 28, 2020, 11:22:51 PM »
GIBBOS GARBAGE 0 TREES 2
NO SHOTS ON GOAL ONCE AGAIN FROM THE TEAM  :jowo4: OF THE CLUELESS CUNT  :wanker:
Logged
tevez
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 222


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: February 29, 2020, 10:43:02 AM »
0-0
Logged
Flyers Nap
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 175



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: February 29, 2020, 12:41:37 PM »
1 nowt Forest

Fook off Gibbo
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 557


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: February 29, 2020, 01:34:07 PM »
STIFFS 0 FOREST 3

AMEOBI  GRABBAN LOLLY
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 313


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: February 29, 2020, 02:28:32 PM »
1-1.... a stay of execution... :jowo8:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 241


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: February 29, 2020, 07:18:03 PM »
Boro 0 Forest 3. Crowd will be well agitated and Woodgate will spout the usual shxte.
« Last Edit: February 29, 2020, 07:25:16 PM by Bill Buxton » Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 631


View Profile WWW
« Reply #18 on: February 29, 2020, 08:19:05 PM »
1 v 0

 :homer:
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 594

Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: February 29, 2020, 08:19:51 PM »
Lose 1-0
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 504



View Profile WWW
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:19:53 AM »
Dropping into the bottom three yesterday should be a massive wake-up call.

Middlesbrough 2 Nottingham Forest 0 
Logged
Dicky2006
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 058


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:44:23 AM »
Middlesbrough 0 v Nottingham Forest 2

 :jowo7:
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 557


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:54:58 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:19:53 AM
Dropping into the bottom three yesterday should be a massive wake-up call.

Middlesbrough 2 Nottingham Forest 0 


LETS HOPE WOODENHEAD REALISES THAT THEN AND ORGANISES THE TROOPS AND MOTIVATES THEM WELL 👍

I DARE SAY IF THEY PUT THE EFFORT IN... IN. THE FIRST 30 MINS THE FANS WILL GET BEHIND THEM  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
thicko
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 65

Seriously thick...


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:06:11 AM »
We're going 'to Smash' relegation... 1-1...
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Online Online

Posts: 504


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:49:13 AM »
1 - 0

"Whatever happens it's not Jonathon's fault", said his barrister.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 