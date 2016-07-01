Welcome,
March 02, 2020, 10:55:53 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
Author
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest (Read 340 times)
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 498
Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
February 28, 2020, 02:27:27 PM »
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 498
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
February 28, 2020, 02:28:18 PM »
0 - 2.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 353
Not big and not clever
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
February 28, 2020, 03:19:19 PM »
I'm sticking my neck out and predicting Boro to have TWO shots on target.
Logged
CoB scum
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 427
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
February 28, 2020, 03:26:40 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on February 28, 2020, 03:19:19 PM
I'm sticking my neck out and predicting Boro to have TWO shots on target.
OFF WITH HIS HEAD
Logged
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 917
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
February 28, 2020, 08:34:48 PM »
1-0 Boro
Logged
dixieland
Offline
Posts: 1 299
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
February 28, 2020, 09:16:41 PM »
2v1
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 682
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
February 28, 2020, 09:21:54 PM »
0-3 Forest will tear
a new arsehole.
I'm praying he's sacked Tuesday morning.
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 935
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
February 28, 2020, 09:32:04 PM »
2nd bottom tomorrow more sorrow expected Monday night but a shock 1-0 win.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 269
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
February 28, 2020, 10:39:24 PM »
Boro 1 - 1 forest
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 427
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
February 28, 2020, 10:45:15 PM »
1-0 Boro
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 567
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
February 28, 2020, 10:49:56 PM »
2 nil forest.
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 177
UTB
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
February 28, 2020, 10:55:32 PM »
1-1
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 781
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
February 28, 2020, 11:22:51 PM »
GIBBOS GARBAGE 0 TREES 2
NO SHOTS ON GOAL ONCE AGAIN FROM THE TEAM
OF THE CLUELESS CUNT
Logged
tevez
Offline
Posts: 222
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
February 29, 2020, 10:43:02 AM »
0-0
Logged
Flyers Nap
Offline
Posts: 6 175
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
February 29, 2020, 12:41:37 PM »
1 nowt Forest
Fook off Gibbo
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 557
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
February 29, 2020, 01:34:07 PM »
STIFFS 0 FOREST 3
AMEOBI GRABBAN LOLLY
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
headset
Offline
Posts: 313
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
February 29, 2020, 02:28:32 PM »
1-1.... a stay of execution...
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 241
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
February 29, 2020, 07:18:03 PM »
Boro 0 Forest 3. Crowd will be well agitated and Woodgate will spout the usual shxte.
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 13 631
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
February 29, 2020, 08:19:05 PM »
1 v 0
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 594
Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
February 29, 2020, 08:19:51 PM »
Lose 1-0
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 504
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
Yesterday
at 10:19:53 AM »
Dropping into the bottom three yesterday should be a massive wake-up call.
Middlesbrough 2 Nottingham Forest 0
Logged
Dicky2006
Offline
Posts: 12 058
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
Today
at 09:44:23 AM »
Middlesbrough 0 v Nottingham Forest 2
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 557
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
Today
at 09:54:58 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Yesterday
at 10:19:53 AM
Dropping into the bottom three yesterday should be a massive wake-up call.
Middlesbrough 2 Nottingham Forest 0
LETS HOPE WOODENHEAD REALISES THAT THEN AND ORGANISES THE TROOPS AND MOTIVATES THEM WELL 👍
I DARE SAY IF THEY PUT THE EFFORT IN... IN. THE FIRST 30 MINS THE FANS WILL GET BEHIND THEM 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
thicko
Offline
Posts: 65
Seriously thick...
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
Today
at 10:06:11 AM »
We're going 'to Smash' relegation... 1-1...
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 504
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
Today
at 10:49:13 AM »
1 - 0
"Whatever happens it's not Jonathon's fault", said his barrister.
Logged
