February 29, 2020, 02:42:46 PM
Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest (Read 198 times)
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 498
Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:27:27 PM »
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 498
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 02:28:18 PM »
0 - 2.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 353
Not big and not clever
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:19:19 PM »
I'm sticking my neck out and predicting Boro to have TWO shots on target.
Logged
CoB scum
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 426
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 03:26:40 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 03:19:19 PM
I'm sticking my neck out and predicting Boro to have TWO shots on target.
OFF WITH HIS HEAD
OFF WITH HIS HEAD
Logged
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 917
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:34:48 PM »
1-0 Boro
Logged
dixieland
Offline
Posts: 1 293
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:16:41 PM »
2v1
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 661
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:21:54 PM »
0-3 Forest will tear
a new arsehole.
I'm praying he's sacked Tuesday morning.
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 925
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:32:04 PM »
2nd bottom tomorrow more sorrow expected Monday night but a shock 1-0 win.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 264
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:39:24 PM »
Boro 1 - 1 forest
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 426
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:45:15 PM »
1-0 Boro
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 567
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 10:49:56 PM »
2 nil forest.
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 172
UTB
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 10:55:32 PM »
1-1
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 747
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 11:22:51 PM »
GIBBOS GARBAGE 0 TREES 2
NO SHOTS ON GOAL ONCE AGAIN FROM THE TEAM
OF THE CLUELESS CUNT
Logged
tevez
Offline
Posts: 221
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:43:02 AM »
0-0
Logged
Flyers Nap
Offline
Posts: 6 171
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 12:41:37 PM »
1 nowt Forest
Fook off Gibbo
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 512
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 01:34:07 PM »
STIFFS 0 FOREST 3
AMEOBI GRABBAN LOLLY
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
headset
Online
Posts: 302
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 02:28:32 PM »
1-1.... a stay of execution...
Logged
Loading...