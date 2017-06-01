Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 28, 2020, 03:31:00 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest (Read 27 times)
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 498
Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
on:
Today
at 02:27:27 PM »
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 498
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:28:18 PM »
0 - 2.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 9 351
Not big and not clever
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:19:19 PM »
I'm sticking my neck out and predicting Boro to have TWO shots on target.
Logged
CoB scum
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 424
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Monday Night Home Game Versus Nottingham Forest
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:26:40 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 03:19:19 PM
I'm sticking my neck out and predicting Boro to have TWO shots on target.
OFF WITH HIS HEAD
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...