Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 28, 2020, 01:42:12 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
HEY POLITE DWARF ?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: HEY POLITE DWARF ? (Read 98 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 495
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
HEY POLITE DWARF ?
«
on:
Today
at 12:32:17 PM »
IS IT TRUE ?
YOUR PARENTS STRUGGLED TO PUT.........
FOOD ON THE TABLE FOR YOU
IM HERE ALL WEEK
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 9 350
Not big and not clever
Re: HEY POLITE DWARF ?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:46:58 PM »
Is it true your chins and and tits sort of sag into each other?
Logged
CoB scum
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 682
Re: HEY POLITE DWARF ?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:48:54 PM »
LIDDLES EX STILL WANTS A RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST WHEN HE DIES...
INCASE HE GETS A -BOO-SIVE
BEER ME YOU FAT TITTED FUCK
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 530
Re: HEY POLITE DWARF ?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:50:40 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 12:46:58 PM
Is it true your chins and and tits sort of sag into each other?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 495
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HEY POLITE DWARF ?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:01:10 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 12:46:58 PM
Is it true your chins and and tits sort of sag into each other?
NOW THAT IS NOT VERY POLITE IS IT
YOU LITTLE
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 297
Re: HEY POLITE DWARF ?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:10:41 PM »
I'M NOT GETTING INVOLVED IN
THIS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
ZombieTits
Online
Posts: 684
Re: HEY POLITE DWARF ?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:27:55 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:32:17 PM
IS IT TRUE ?
Another one that has gone well for ya!
YOUR PARENTS STRUGGLED TO PUT.........
FOOD ON THE TABLE FOR YOU
IM HERE ALL WEEK
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...