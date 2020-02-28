Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 28, 2020, 01:42:07 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: HEY POLITE DWARF ?  (Read 97 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 495


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:32:17 PM »
IS IT TRUE  ?



















YOUR PARENTS  STRUGGLED TO PUT.........






















FOOD ON THE TABLE FOR YOU    mcl




 charles :alf:


IM HERE ALL WEEK   :like: :lids: :like:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 350


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:46:58 PM »
Is it true your chins and and tits sort of sag into each other?   :pd:
Logged
CoB scum
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 682


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:48:54 PM »
LIDDLES EX STILL WANTS A RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST WHEN HE DIES...





INCASE HE GETS A -BOO-SIVE charles

BEER ME YOU FAT TITTED FUCK :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 530


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:50:40 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 12:46:58 PM
Is it true your chins and and tits sort of sag into each other?   :pd:

 mick
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 495


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:01:10 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 12:46:58 PM
Is it true your chins and and tits sort of sag into each other?   :pd:


NOW THAT IS NOT VERY POLITE IS IT    mcl


YOU LITTLE   :wanker:



 charles :alf: :lids:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 297



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:10:41 PM »
I'M NOT GETTING INVOLVED IN THIS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
ZombieTits
*****
Online Online

Posts: 684


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:27:55 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:32:17 PM
IS IT TRUE  ?

Another one that has gone well for ya!



















YOUR PARENTS  STRUGGLED TO PUT.........






















FOOD ON THE TABLE FOR YOU    mcl




 charles :alf:


IM HERE ALL WEEK   :like: :lids: :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 