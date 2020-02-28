Welcome,
February 28, 2020, 11:48:51 AM
BERNIES NEW FLIP FLOPS 👍
Author
Topic: BERNIES NEW FLIP FLOPS 👍 (Read 102 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 490
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
BERNIES NEW FLIP FLOPS 👍
«
on:
Today
at 09:59:17 AM »
HE LOVES EM EVEN BETTER WHEN HE CROSSES HIS LEGS WHEN THE KIDS ARE AROUND 😂😂😂😂😂👎
ONCE A WRONG UN... ALWAYS A WRONG UN 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 172
Re: BERNIES NEW FLIP FLOPS 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:02:09 AM »
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 939
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: BERNIES NEW FLIP FLOPS 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:16:24 AM »
Sliders, not flip-flops.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 172
Re: BERNIES NEW FLIP FLOPS 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:17:31 AM »
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 490
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: BERNIES NEW FLIP FLOPS 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:26:28 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 10:16:24 AM
Sliders, not flip-flops.
STICK TO YA GUMBOOTS YA SCRUFFY FUCKING YAKKER 👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 939
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: BERNIES NEW FLIP FLOPS 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:44:02 AM »
Thought you'd have known the difference being a seasoned traveller and holiday maker, especially as your fat head is only 3ft away from them.
Can't get away with either of them myself, I go barefoot or stick my trainers on.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 490
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: BERNIES NEW FLIP FLOPS 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:55:06 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 10:44:02 AM
Thought you'd have known the difference being a seasoned traveller and holiday maker, especially as your fat head is only 3ft away from them.
Can't get away with either of them myself, I go barefoot or stick my trainers on.
BAREFOOT
LIKE THE FUCKING APE YOU ARE
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Loading...