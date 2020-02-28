Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 28, 2020, 12:43:31 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: BAUSOR  (Read 64 times)
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 735


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:24:23 PM »
SINCE THIS SMARMY FUCKING CUNT BECAME GIBBOS SOCK WASHER THIS CLUB HAS BEEN ON DECLINE
WHEN HE FUCKS WOODENTOP OFF GET RID OF THIS JINXING ARSE LICKING CUNT
WHO KNOWS FUCK ALL ABOUT THE RUNNING OF A FOOTBALL CLUB  :wanker:
Logged
Inglorious_Basterd
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 444


Au revoir, Shosanna!


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:46:37 PM »
To many arselickers at the club

Bausor, Gill, Maddison etc.

Its comical just how amateur the club is ran with the curly haired hobbit running the show.

The whole lot of them need removing from the club.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:48:08 PM by Inglorious_Basterd » Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 