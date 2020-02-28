Welcome,
February 28, 2020, 12:43:31 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BAUSOR
Author
Topic: BAUSOR (Read 64 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 735
BAUSOR
Yesterday
at 11:24:23 PM »
SINCE THIS SMARMY FUCKING CUNT BECAME GIBBOS SOCK WASHER THIS CLUB HAS BEEN ON DECLINE
WHEN HE FUCKS WOODENTOP OFF GET RID OF THIS JINXING ARSE LICKING CUNT
WHO KNOWS FUCK ALL ABOUT THE RUNNING OF A FOOTBALL CLUB
Logged
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 444
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: BAUSOR
Yesterday
at 11:46:37 PM »
To many arselickers at the club
Bausor, Gill, Maddison etc.
Its comical just how amateur the club is ran with the curly haired hobbit running the show.
The whole lot of them need removing from the club.
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Loading...