Manure finally win a team even though it was only Bruge by 5 goals for the first time for 8 years with City & Liverpool doing same over 20 times, but with the score sheet containing some ex Watford striker brought out of retirement from the chinese league, Fred, McTomminy, somehow I cant see City or Liverpool losing too much sleep. Long gone are the days when they had Ronaldo, RVN, Tevez, on the score sheet. Wonder if they could claim a trophy for this great achievement- brilliant
It's a BORO board ya boring bald twat