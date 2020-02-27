Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 27, 2020, 11:07:37 PM
Man Utd vs Club Bruge
calamity
Posts: 8 260


« on: Today at 10:44:36 PM »
What the hell was that dopey cunt doing for the penalty? Full on save, to make matters worse Mignolet has it covered.

Have a treble Sid

Then VAR takes an age to review it, what the fuck were they reviewing?

Have another treble 
calamity
Posts: 8 260


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:02:27 PM »
That Cheech and Chong kid could catch pigeons, if he trimmed that daft barbet hed be fast enough for the olympics  :stairlift:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 476


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:07:14 PM »
YOU ARE ONE DUMB FUCKING HILLBILLY HICK CUNT  👍😂😂😂👍🇬🇧
