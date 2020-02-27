Welcome,
February 27, 2020, 11:07:37 PM
Man Utd vs Club Bruge
Author
Topic: Man Utd vs Club Bruge
calamity
Man Utd vs Club Bruge
Today
at 10:44:36 PM »
What the hell was that dopey cunt doing for the penalty? Full on save, to make matters worse Mignolet has it covered.
Have a treble Sid
Then VAR takes an age to review it, what the fuck were they reviewing?
Have another treble
calamity
Re: Man Utd vs Club Bruge
Today
at 11:02:27 PM »
That Cheech and Chong kid could catch pigeons, if he trimmed that daft barbet hed be fast enough for the olympics
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Man Utd vs Club Bruge
Today
at 11:07:14 PM »
YOU ARE ONE DUMB FUCKING HILLBILLY HICK CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍🇬🇧
