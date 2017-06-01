LEON TROTSKY

THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/defiant-middlesbrough-boss-jonathan-woodgate-17826390





Follow, Follow, Follow

We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough

And we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is king

We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough



You fucking insects all predicted a Boro defeat last night. So why the fucking anger is it because you all forecast us to take a good hiding and u all got that bit wrong... Get over u
Follow, Follow, Follow
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough
And we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is king
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough
TTTeessider
TTTeessider
TTTeessider

wow you make me feel so proud



I have followed Boro through thick and thin, including the dark days of third tier football and attendances of 4000-5000 thousand at Ayresome Park. In that time, this is one of the worst managerial appointments I have seen made, with one of the poorest, and ironically fairly well paid, squads in my time as a Boro fan.



perhaps the majority predicted a loss last night because we are in tune with the pathetic prospects of this team. That does not make us insects......it does however make you sound like a cock































































































Gramsci
Re: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍
wow you make me feel so proud

I have followed Boro through thick and thin, including the dark days of third tier football and attendances of 4000-5000 thousand at Ayresome Park. In that time, this is one of the worst managerial appointments I have seen made, with one of the poorest, and ironically fairly well paid, squads in my time as a Boro fan.

perhaps the majority predicted a loss last night because we are in tune with the pathetic prospects of this team. That does not make us insects......it does however make you sound like a cockroach

You clearly haven't or you'd remember Willie Maddren and Bobby Murdoch!



Bud Wiser
Re: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍
Since Stan Anderson I've seen them all. But in my lifetime I never thought I'd ever see another manager who was as:

clueless as Bobby Murdoch,

embarrassing as Malcolm Allison,

thick as Bryan Robson,

arrogant as Gordon Strachan,

inept as Steve Agnew,

and as uninspiring as Gary Monk.



But this Woodgate joke tops the fucking lot.





Bud Wiser
Re: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍
Would that be the same Willie Maddren who brought the likes of: Mowbray, Cooper, Parkinson, Pallister & Ripley through the ranks, along with buying Slaven & Pears for buttons whilst managing with pretty much both hands tied behind his back financially?

Gramsci
Re: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍
I would happily see Karanka come back right now. Best win ratio of any manager apart from Harold Shepherdson.
Shame Aitor lost the plot....reckon his mental health is in better shape now

Which strikers are suddenly going to start putting easy chances away because there is a new manager on the sidelines?



What exactly will they change ?



ccole
Re: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍
Which players would improve under a new manager and how ?
Which strikers are suddenly going to start putting easy chances away because there is a new manager on the sidelines?
What exactly will they change ?
Asking for a friend

Gramsci
Re: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍
Why does any team sack a manager then? FFS

Bill Buxton
Re: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍
We must not question the wisdom and leadership of the Great One. He is our saviour,he has brought us to the promised land. He had the Riverside Stadium built. A stadium which will have at least 25000 empty seats for every home game next season. All hail Our Savior, the Blessed St Stephen of Gibson.

Ural Quntz
Re: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍



Do fuck off Buxton or get some new material



You're like the old twat that sits in the corner of the pub wanting to go over his war stories



Boring



ccole
Re: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍
Change a manager when they cant get the best of of their players.
That's why I would be interested to hear which of our players we have room for improvement?

Bill Buxton
Re: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍
Do tell us all Quntzy what your take on the current debacle/ fiasco at Boro is? Do you have a view?

All of them, because they are playing fucking shite at the moment.



Woodgate is a man shooting from the hip - changing from a back 3 to a back 4 regularly. Howson, who has arguably been our best performer this season is being played at right back or on the right of a back 3. Why?

He should be in midfield where he can have the most influence.



Gramsci
Re: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍
All of them, because they are playing fucking shite at the moment.
Woodgate is a man shooting from the hip - changing from a back 3 to a back 4 regularly. Howson, who has arguably been our best performer this season is being played at right back or on the right of a back 3. Why?
He should be in midfield where he can have the most influence.
Djed Spence has been dropped. WTF. He has been one of our biggest threats of late and then when Woodgate was asked why he has been omitted, he responds in that fucking thick twang of his "Listen Djed needs to do more, he needs to do more". Proof the man is a fucking tool. Get rid, he is an under 23 development coach at best and has to repeat everything he says twice for effect, because he is such a thick fucker with nothing to say, thick fucker with nothing to say