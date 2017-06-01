|
headset
You fucking insects all predicted a Boro defeat last night. So why the fucking anger is it because you all forecast us to take a good hiding and u all got that bit wrong...
Get over u
Follow, Follow, Follow
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough
And we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is king
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough
TTTeessider
TTTeessider
TTTeessider
Gramsci
wow you make me feel so proud
I have followed Boro through thick and thin, including the dark days of third tier football and attendances of 4000-5000 thousand at Ayresome Park. In that time, this is one of the worst managerial appointments I have seen made, with one of the poorest, and ironically fairly well paid, squads in my time as a Boro fan.
perhaps the majority predicted a loss last night because we are in tune with the pathetic prospects of this team. That does not make us insects......it does however make you sound like a cock
roach
Ural Quntz
You clearly haven't or you'd remember Willie Maddren and Bobby Murdoch!
Bobupanddown
You fucking insects all predicted a Boro defeat last night.
Correct.
So why the fucking anger is it because you all forecast us to take a good hiding and u all got that bit wrong...
Get over u
No.
We predicted it because its obvious to everyone now that
hasn't got a fucking clue. He's a clown manager, appointed because he was cheap. He's a thick cunt with fuck all ability.
Our anger is because we're watching the mismanagement of our club, poor managerial appointments. Poor player recruitment, poor youth development.
We support that club, not the regime.
Follow, Follow, Follow
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough
And we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is king
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough
TTTeessider
TTTeessider
TTTeessider
You're a proper head the ball lad, aren't you?
Bud Wiser
Would that be the same Willie Maddren who brought the likes of: Mowbray, Cooper, Parkinson, Pallister & Ripley through the ranks, along with buying Slaven & Pears for buttons whilst managing with pretty much both hands tied behind his back financially?
We must not question the wisdom and leadership of the Great One. He is our saviour,he has brought us to the promised land. He had the Riverside Stadium built. A stadium which will have at least 25000 empty seats for every home game next season. All hail Our Savior, the Blessed St Stephen of Gibson.
Do fuck off Buxton or get some new material
You're like the old twat that sits in the corner of the pub wanting to go over his war stories
Boring
ccole
Which players would improve under a new manager and how ?
Which strikers are suddenly going to start putting easy chances away because there is a new manager on the sidelines?
What exactly will they change ?
Asking for a friend
Why does any team sack a manager then? FFS
Change a manager when they cant get the best of of their players.
That's why I would be interested to hear which of our players we have room for improvement?
Logged
|