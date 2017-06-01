LEON TROTSKY

THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍 « on: Yesterday at 05:29:55 PM » https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/defiant-middlesbrough-boss-jonathan-woodgate-17826390





Logged

You fucking insects all predicted a Boro defeat last night. So why the fucking anger is it because you all forecast us to take a good hiding and u all got that bit wrong... Get over u Logged

Re: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍 « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:54:52 PM »





You fucking insects all predicted a Boro defeat last night. So why the fucking anger is it because you all forecast us to take a good hiding and u all got that bit wrong... Get over u

wow you make me feel so proud



I have followed Boro through thick and thin, including the dark days of third tier football and attendances of 4000-5000 thousand at Ayresome Park. In that time, this is one of the worst managerial appointments I have seen made, with one of the poorest, and ironically fairly well paid, squads in my time as a Boro fan.



perhaps the majority predicted a loss last night because we are in tune with the pathetic prospects of this team. That does not make us insects......it does however make you sound like a cockroach































































































Logged

Re: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍 « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:22:40 PM »





You fucking insects all predicted a Boro defeat last night. So why the fucking anger is it because you all forecast us to take a good hiding and u all got that bit wrong... Get over uFollow, Follow, FollowWe're the Red Army from MiddlesbroughAnd we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is kingWe're the Red Army from MiddlesbroughTTTeessiderTTTeessiderTTTeessider

wow you make me feel so proud



I have followed Boro through thick and thin, including the dark days of third tier football and attendances of 4000-5000 thousand at Ayresome Park. In that time, this is one of the worst managerial appointments I have seen made, with one of the poorest, and ironically fairly well paid, squads in my time as a Boro fan.



You clearly haven't or you'd remember Willie Maddren and Bobby Murdoch!





You clearly haven't or you'd remember Willie Maddren and Bobby Murdoch!



Logged

Re: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍 « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:25:18 PM » Since Stan Anderson I've seen them all. But in my lifetime I never thought I'd ever see another manager who was as:

clueless as Bobby Murdoch,

embarrassing as Malcolm Allison,

thick as Bryan Robson,

arrogant as Gordon Strachan,

inept as Steve Agnew,

and as uninspiring as Gary Monk.



But this Woodgate joke tops the fucking lot.





Logged

Re: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍 « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:36:24 PM »





You fucking insects all predicted a Boro defeat last night. So why the fucking anger is it because you all forecast us to take a good hiding and u all got that bit wrong... Get over uFollow, Follow, FollowWe're the Red Army from MiddlesbroughAnd we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is kingWe're the Red Army from MiddlesbroughTTTeessiderTTTeessiderTTTeessider

wow you make me feel so proud



I have followed Boro through thick and thin, including the dark days of third tier football and attendances of 4000-5000 thousand at Ayresome Park. In that time, this is one of the worst managerial appointments I have seen made, with one of the poorest, and ironically fairly well paid, squads in my time as a Boro fan.



You clearly haven't or you'd remember Willie Maddren and Bobby Murdoch!





You clearly haven't or you'd remember Willie Maddren and Bobby Murdoch!





You clearly haven't or you'd rememberand Bobby Murdoch!

Would that be the same Willie Maddren who brought the likes of: Mowbray, Cooper, Parkinson, Pallister & Ripley through the ranks, along with buying Slaven & Pears for buttons whilst managing with pretty much both hands tied behind his back financially?

Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 7 913







Re: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍 « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:55:46 PM »



I would happily see Karanka come back right now. Best win ratio of any manager apart from Harold Shepherdson. Shame Aitor lost the plot....reckon his mental health is in better shape now Logged