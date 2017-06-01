You fucking insects all predicted a Boro defeat last night.
Correct.
So why the fucking anger is it because you all forecast us to take a good hiding and u all got that bit wrong...
Get over u
No.
We predicted it because its obvious to everyone now that
hasn't got a fucking clue. He's a clown manager, appointed because he was cheap. He's a thick cunt with fuck all ability.
Our anger is because we're watching the mismanagement of our club, poor managerial appointments. Poor player recruitment, poor youth development.
We support that club, not the regime.
Follow, Follow, Follow
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough
And we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is king
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough
TTTeessider
TTTeessider
TTTeessider
You're a proper head the ball lad, aren't you?