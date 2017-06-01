LEON TROTSKY

THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/defiant-middlesbrough-boss-jonathan-woodgate-17826390





FFS 👎

Re: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍





Follow, Follow, Follow

We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough

And we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is king

We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough



You fucking insects all predicted a Boro defeat last night. So why the fucking anger is it because you all forecast us to take a good hiding and u all got that bit wrong... Get over u
Follow, Follow, Follow
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough
And we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is king
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough

Re: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍
Quote from: headset





Follow, Follow, Follow

We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough

And we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is king

We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough



You fucking insects all predicted a Boro defeat last night. So why the fucking anger is it because you all forecast us to take a good hiding and u all got that bit wrong... Get over u
Follow, Follow, Follow
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough
And we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is king
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough

wow you make me feel so proud



I have followed Boro through thick and thin, including the dark days of third tier football and attendances of 4000-5000 thousand at Ayresome Park. In that time, this is one of the worst managerial appointments I have seen made, with one of the poorest, and ironically fairly well paid, squads in my time as a Boro fan.



perhaps the majority predicted a loss last night because we are in tune with the pathetic prospects of this team. That does not make us insects......it does however make you sound like a cock































































































wow you make me feel so proud

I have followed Boro through thick and thin, including the dark days of third tier football and attendances of 4000-5000 thousand at Ayresome Park. In that time, this is one of the worst managerial appointments I have seen made, with one of the poorest, and ironically fairly well paid, squads in my time as a Boro fan.

perhaps the majority predicted a loss last night because we are in tune with the pathetic prospects of this team. That does not make us insects......it does however make you sound like a cockroach

Re: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍
Quote from: Gramsci
Quote from: headset





Follow, Follow, Follow

We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough

And we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is king

We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough



You fucking insects all predicted a Boro defeat last night. So why the fucking anger is it because you all forecast us to take a good hiding and u all got that bit wrong... Get over u
Follow, Follow, Follow
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough
And we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is king
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough

wow you make me feel so proud



I have followed Boro through thick and thin, including the dark days of third tier football and attendances of 4000-5000 thousand at Ayresome Park. In that time, this is one of the worst managerial appointments I have seen made, with one of the poorest, and ironically fairly well paid, squads in my time as a Boro fan.



perhaps the majority predicted a loss last night because we are in tune with the pathetic prospects of this team. That does not make us insects......it does however make you sound like a cock































































































wow you make me feel so proud

I have followed Boro through thick and thin, including the dark days of third tier football and attendances of 4000-5000 thousand at Ayresome Park. In that time, this is one of the worst managerial appointments I have seen made, with one of the poorest, and ironically fairly well paid, squads in my time as a Boro fan.

perhaps the majority predicted a loss last night because we are in tune with the pathetic prospects of this team. That does not make us insects......it does however make you sound like a cockroach

You clearly haven't or you'd remember Willie Maddren and Bobby Murdoch!





You clearly haven't or you'd remember Willie Maddren and Bobby Murdoch!



You clearly haven't or you'd remember Willie Maddren and Bobby Murdoch!