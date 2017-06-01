Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 27, 2020, 09:31:56 PM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍  (Read 283 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 05:29:55 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/defiant-middlesbrough-boss-jonathan-woodgate-17826390


FFS  👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jake Andrews
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:02:35 PM »
:woodgate1:    :woodgate1:    :woodgate1:
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:38:45 PM »
THE WORST MANAGER IN BORO'S HISTORY
FUCKING CLUELESS CUNT :wanker:
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:06:46 PM »
You fucking insects all predicted a Boro defeat last night. So why the fucking anger is it because you all forecast us to take a good hiding and u all got that bit wrong... Get over u  :wanker: :wanker:


Follow, Follow, Follow
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough
And we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is king
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough

TTTeessider
TTTeessider
TTTeessider

  monkey
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:37:02 PM »
..........and we are heading for League One !!!!!!!!!!!!
Gramsci
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:54:52 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:06:46 PM
You fucking insects all predicted a Boro defeat last night. So why the fucking anger is it because you all forecast us to take a good hiding and u all got that bit wrong... Get over u  :wanker: :wanker:


Follow, Follow, Follow
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough
And we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is king
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough

TTTeessider
TTTeessider
TTTeessider

  monkey








wow you make me feel so proud  :jowo7:

I have followed Boro through thick and thin, including the dark days of third tier football and attendances of 4000-5000 thousand at Ayresome Park. In that time, this is one of the worst managerial appointments I have seen made, with one of the poorest, and ironically fairly well paid, squads in my time as a Boro fan.

perhaps the majority predicted a loss last night because we are in tune with the pathetic prospects of this team. That does not make us insects......it does however make you sound like a cock















































roach  mcl
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:22:40 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 08:54:52 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:06:46 PM
You fucking insects all predicted a Boro defeat last night. So why the fucking anger is it because you all forecast us to take a good hiding and u all got that bit wrong... Get over u  :wanker: :wanker:


Follow, Follow, Follow
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough
And we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is king
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough

TTTeessider
TTTeessider
TTTeessider

  monkey








wow you make me feel so proud  :jowo7:

I have followed Boro through thick and thin, including the dark days of third tier football and attendances of 4000-5000 thousand at Ayresome Park. In that time, this is one of the worst managerial appointments I have seen made, with one of the poorest, and ironically fairly well paid, squads in my time as a Boro fan.

perhaps the majority predicted a loss last night because we are in tune with the pathetic prospects of this team. That does not make us insects......it does however make you sound like a cock















































roach  mcl

 

You clearly haven't or you'd remember Willie Maddren and Bobby Murdoch!
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:25:18 PM »
Since Stan Anderson I've seen them all. But in my lifetime I never thought I'd ever see another manager who was as:
clueless as Bobby Murdoch,
embarrassing as Malcolm Allison,
thick as Bryan Robson,
arrogant as Gordon Strachan,
inept as Steve Agnew,
and as uninspiring as Gary Monk.

But this Woodgate joke tops the fucking lot.


Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:26:21 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:06:46 PM
You fucking insects all predicted a Boro defeat last night.


Correct.

Quote from: headset on Today at 07:06:46 PM
So why the fucking anger is it because you all forecast us to take a good hiding and u all got that bit wrong... Get over u  :wanker: :wanker:

No.

We predicted it because its obvious to everyone now that  :jowo4: hasn't got a fucking clue. He's a clown manager, appointed because he was cheap. He's a thick cunt with fuck all ability.

Our anger is because we're watching the mismanagement of our club, poor managerial appointments. Poor player recruitment, poor youth development.
We support that club, not the regime.


Quote from: headset on Today at 07:06:46 PM
Follow, Follow, Follow
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough
And we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is king
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough

TTTeessider
TTTeessider
TTTeessider

  monkey




You're a proper head the ball lad, aren't you?
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:28:59 PM »
Headset? More fucking head case! Wake up you dozy fucker
