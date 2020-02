headset

Offline



Posts: 298





Posts: 298 Re: THE MAN IS DELUDED 👍 « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:06:46 PM »





Follow, Follow, Follow

We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough

And we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is king

We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough



TTTeessider

TTTeessider

TTTeessider

















You fucking insects all predicted a Boro defeat last night. So why the fucking anger is it because you all forecast us to take a good hiding and u all got that bit wrong... Get over uFollow, Follow, FollowWe're the Red Army from MiddlesbroughAnd we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is kingWe're the Red Army from MiddlesbroughTTTeessiderTTTeessiderTTTeessider Logged