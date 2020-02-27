Johnny Thunder

Posts: 11 177Shit Stirring Cunt. Go and get Chris Hughton « on: February 27, 2020, 04:33:08 PM »





I really wanted Woody to succeed but he has fuckin lost it completely.











Do it Gibbo ye cunt.











I really wanted Woody to succeed but he has fuckin lost it completely.

Do it Gibbo ye cunt.

Just fuckin pay the man.

Posts: 4 427 Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt. « Reply #1 on: February 27, 2020, 04:41:29 PM »

No chance were getting anyone of that calibre even if wooden head is fucked off



No chance were getting anyone of that calibre even if wooden head is fucked off

The wally with the brolly is the best we can hope for Hamster head has a palace to build

Posts: 11 109Once in every lifetime Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt. « Reply #10 on: February 27, 2020, 06:35:10 PM » Leo is the man to take control.



Youd be surprised what I know and simply cannot divulge.



Youd be surprised what I know and simply cannot divulge.

Lets just say this though, Leo is more that capable of taking over.

Posts: 4 007 Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt. « Reply #20 on: February 28, 2020, 12:53:30 AM »







The depth of Boro fans stupidity never ceases to amaze me.





No cunt with any credibility would take this job on. Most wouldnt take it at the start of the season. Only a novice young first time manager would, hence we got Woodgate.





Why the fook would Hughton want to risk fooking up his CV ?

The depth of Boro fans stupidity never ceases to amaze me.

No cunt with any credibility would take this job on. Most wouldnt take it at the start of the season. Only a novice young first time manager would, hence we got Woodgate.

And to think we call geordies deluded

Posts: 6 943Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt. « Reply #24 on: February 28, 2020, 10:18:17 AM » Quote from: ccole on February 28, 2020, 12:53:30 AM







The depth of Boro fans stupidity never ceases to amaze me.





No cunt with any credibility would take this job on. Most wouldnt take it at the start of the season. Only a novice young first time manager would, hence we got Woodgate.





And to think we call geordies deluded

Why the fook would Hughton want to risk fooking up his CV ?The depth of Boro fans stupidity never ceases to amaze me.No cunt with any credibility would take this job on. Most wouldnt take it at the start of the season. Only a novice young first time manager would, hence we got Woodgate.And to think we call geordies deluded



Pretty much sums it up.