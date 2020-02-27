Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 02, 2020, 01:50:02 PM
Author Topic: Go and get Chris Hughton  (Read 795 times)
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 177


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« on: February 27, 2020, 04:33:08 PM »
Just fuckin pay the man.


I really wanted Woody to succeed but he has fuckin lost it completely.





Do it Gibbo ye cunt.





 
« Last Edit: February 29, 2020, 06:05:00 PM by Steve Göldby » Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
mingebag
Posts: 4 427



« Reply #1 on: February 27, 2020, 04:41:29 PM »
Hamster head has a palace to build 
No chance were getting anyone of that calibre even if wooden head is fucked off  souey

The wally with the brolly is the best we can hope for  :meltdown:
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 550


« Reply #2 on: February 27, 2020, 04:45:30 PM »
Dont like Hughtons hair  :unlike: :unlike:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 682


« Reply #3 on: February 27, 2020, 04:47:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 27, 2020, 04:45:30 PM
Dont like Hughtons hair  :unlike: :unlike:

Racist.
Logged
kippers
Posts: 1 978


« Reply #4 on: February 27, 2020, 04:52:41 PM »
 :like:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 943


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #5 on: February 27, 2020, 04:57:24 PM »
Going to kidnap him?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 177


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: February 27, 2020, 04:57:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 27, 2020, 04:45:30 PM
Dont like Hughtons hair  :unlike: :unlike:


Arl fuckin glass ye yer cunt.




 




 mcl
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 561


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #7 on: February 27, 2020, 05:31:07 PM »
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 508



« Reply #8 on: February 27, 2020, 05:58:00 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on February 27, 2020, 04:33:08 PM
Just fuckin pay the man.


I really wanted Woody to succeed but he has fuckin lost it completely.





Do it Gibbo ye cunt.





 


:like:    :like:    :like:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 802


« Reply #9 on: February 27, 2020, 06:10:11 PM »
It's obvious Woody has to go, and yeah, I'd Hughton a try.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 109


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #10 on: February 27, 2020, 06:35:10 PM »
Leo is the man to take control.

Youd be surprised what I know and simply cannot divulge.

Lets just say this though, Leo is more that capable of taking over.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
RedSteel
Posts: 9 177

UTB


« Reply #11 on: February 27, 2020, 07:09:53 PM »
Would rather have Leo the fuckin lion take charge 
Logged
mingebag
Posts: 4 427



« Reply #12 on: February 27, 2020, 07:12:25 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 27, 2020, 06:35:10 PM
Leo is the man to take control.

Youd be surprised what I know and simply cannot divulge.

Lets just say this though, Leo is more that capable of taking over.
Based on what Mr Mayall 🤔
Logged
headset
Posts: 313


« Reply #13 on: February 27, 2020, 07:18:13 PM »
Bob hope of Hughton coming here whilst coin is tight. That's even if he ever fancied coming in the first place
Logged
Gramsci
Posts: 7 917



« Reply #14 on: February 27, 2020, 08:14:11 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on February 27, 2020, 07:09:53 PM
Would rather have Leo the fuckin lion take charge 

Leo Sayer would do a job right now  :alf:
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 935



« Reply #15 on: February 27, 2020, 09:14:06 PM »
Leo would be another fucking disaster. rava :unlike:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 682


« Reply #16 on: February 27, 2020, 09:27:57 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on February 27, 2020, 09:14:06 PM
Leo would be another fucking disaster. rava :unlike:

This.

Fuck the nepotism.
Logged
calamity
Posts: 8 269


« Reply #17 on: February 27, 2020, 10:47:11 PM »
May as well give Frosty the Tiger a blast if were considering Leo the lion  :alf:
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 8 781


« Reply #18 on: February 27, 2020, 11:19:00 PM »
WHY THE FUCK WOULD HE COME TO THE BORO 
GIBBO HAS MADE THIS CLUB A POISENED CHALICE  :wanker:
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 109


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #19 on: February 28, 2020, 12:21:32 AM »
Think back to our great run in December.

Big thanks to Leo for that.

Its certainly no coincidence
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
ccole
Posts: 4 007


« Reply #20 on: February 28, 2020, 12:53:30 AM »
Why the fook would Hughton want to risk fooking up his CV ? 



The depth of Boro fans stupidity never ceases to amaze me. 


No cunt with any credibility would take this job on. Most wouldnt take it at the start of the season. Only a novice young first time manager would, hence we got Woodgate.


And to think we call geordies deluded  souey
« Last Edit: February 28, 2020, 12:56:44 AM by ccole » Logged
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 353


Not big and not clever


« Reply #21 on: February 28, 2020, 06:20:20 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on February 27, 2020, 08:14:11 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on February 27, 2020, 07:09:53 PM
Would rather have Leo the fuckin lion take charge 

Leo Sayer would do a job right now  :alf:

 charles
Logged
CoB scum
Minge
Posts: 9 358

Superstar


« Reply #22 on: February 28, 2020, 06:54:39 AM »
Aitor is the obvious candidate
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 177


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #23 on: February 28, 2020, 07:13:00 AM »
Aitor is obviously a petty fuckin dummy spitting spic cunt.





 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 943


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #24 on: February 28, 2020, 10:18:17 AM »
Quote from: ccole on February 28, 2020, 12:53:30 AM
Why the fook would Hughton want to risk fooking up his CV ? 



The depth of Boro fans stupidity never ceases to amaze me. 


No cunt with any credibility would take this job on. Most wouldnt take it at the start of the season. Only a novice young first time manager would, hence we got Woodgate.


And to think we call geordies deluded  souey


Pretty much sums it up.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 177


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #25 on: February 29, 2020, 06:02:40 PM »
Gibbo ye cunt.




 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 561


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #26 on: February 29, 2020, 06:47:33 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on February 29, 2020, 06:02:40 PM
Gibbo ye cunt.




 


😂😂😂😂😂

GOLDBY BEEN ON THE BLOCK BUTTON AGAIN THE CUNT  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 177


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #27 on: February 29, 2020, 11:14:30 PM »
 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
tunstall
Posts: 3 184


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:38:58 AM »


rava
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 177


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:43:19 AM »
 



 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
tunstall
Posts: 3 184


« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:16:00 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 09:38:58 AM
  Steve

rava  Johnny T


:chrisk:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 177


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:29:28 AM »
 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 506



« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:31:28 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 10:29:28 AM


  :duh:

Yellow card next time!
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 177


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:32:44 AM »
I'm sorry.


I was extremely upset when I made this post.




 rava
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 506



« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:37:30 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 10:32:44 AM
I'm sorry.


I was extremely upset when I made this post.




 rava

Dry your eyes and get behind the team and the manager.

Chris Hughton won't save us, but some decent support might. 
Logged
tunstall
Posts: 3 184


« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:40:48 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 10:32:44 AM
I'm sorry.


I was extremely upset when I made this post.




 rava

Upset as a newt?

 
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 177


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:09:55 AM »
 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
calamity
Posts: 8 269


« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 04:57:56 PM »
Hes missing his fellow bummer Clem  :gaz:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 177


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #38 on: Today at 06:31:00 AM »
 mcl
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
headset
Posts: 313


« Reply #39 on: Today at 07:45:37 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:37:30 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 10:32:44 AM
I'm sorry.


I was extremely upset when I made this post.




 rava

Dry your eyes and get behind the team and the manager.

Chris Hughton won't save us, but some decent support might. 


 :like:..... I rate Houghton but until finances settle down we aint got the pull for that type of manager
Logged
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 508



« Reply #40 on: Today at 11:21:54 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:37:30 AM
Chris Hughton won't save us, but some decent support might. 


Get yourself to a League game sometime then.


       
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 506



« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:40:28 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 11:21:54 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:37:30 AM
Chris Hughton won't save us, but some decent support might. 


Get yourself to a League game sometime then.


       

I will, for sure, before this season is out.  :like:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 177


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:05:44 PM »
Doesn't matter if we get 100,000 fuckers there tonight. The team will still not play for the manager.




 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
