March 02, 2020, 01:50:02 PM
Go and get Chris Hughton
Author
Topic: Go and get Chris Hughton (Read 795 times)
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 177
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Go and get Chris Hughton
«
on:
February 27, 2020, 04:33:08 PM
Just fuckin pay the man.
I really wanted Woody to succeed but he has fuckin lost it completely.
Do it Gibbo ye cunt.
«
Last Edit: February 29, 2020, 06:05:00 PM by Steve Göldby
»
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 427
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #1 on:
February 27, 2020, 04:41:29 PM
Hamster head has a palace to build
No chance were getting anyone of that calibre even if wooden head is fucked off
The wally with the brolly is the best we can hope for
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 550
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #2 on:
February 27, 2020, 04:45:30 PM
Dont like Hughtons hair
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 682
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #3 on:
February 27, 2020, 04:47:40 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 27, 2020, 04:45:30 PM
Dont like Hughtons hair
Racist.
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 1 978
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #4 on:
February 27, 2020, 04:52:41 PM
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 943
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #5 on:
February 27, 2020, 04:57:24 PM
Going to kidnap him?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 177
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #6 on:
February 27, 2020, 04:57:44 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 27, 2020, 04:45:30 PM
Dont like Hughtons hair
Arl fuckin glass ye yer cunt.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 561
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #7 on:
February 27, 2020, 05:31:07 PM
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 508
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #8 on:
February 27, 2020, 05:58:00 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on February 27, 2020, 04:33:08 PM
Just fuckin pay the man.
I really wanted Woody to succeed but he has fuckin lost it completely.
Do it Gibbo ye cunt.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 802
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #9 on:
February 27, 2020, 06:10:11 PM
It's obvious Woody has to go, and yeah, I'd Hughton a try.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 109
Once in every lifetime
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #10 on:
February 27, 2020, 06:35:10 PM
Leo is the man to take control.
Youd be surprised what I know and simply cannot divulge.
Lets just say this though, Leo is more that capable of taking over.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 177
UTB
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #11 on:
February 27, 2020, 07:09:53 PM
Would rather have Leo the fuckin lion take charge
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 427
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #12 on:
February 27, 2020, 07:12:25 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 27, 2020, 06:35:10 PM
Leo is the man to take control.
Youd be surprised what I know and simply cannot divulge.
Lets just say this though, Leo is more that capable of taking over.
Based on what Mr Mayall 🤔
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 313
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #13 on:
February 27, 2020, 07:18:13 PM
Bob hope of Hughton coming here whilst coin is tight. That's even if he ever fancied coming in the first place
Logged
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 917
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #14 on:
February 27, 2020, 08:14:11 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on February 27, 2020, 07:09:53 PM
Would rather have Leo the fuckin lion take charge
Leo Sayer would do a job right now
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 935
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #15 on:
February 27, 2020, 09:14:06 PM
Leo would be another fucking disaster.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 682
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #16 on:
February 27, 2020, 09:27:57 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on February 27, 2020, 09:14:06 PM
Leo would be another fucking disaster.
This.
Fuck the nepotism.
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 269
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #17 on:
February 27, 2020, 10:47:11 PM
May as well give Frosty the Tiger a blast if were considering Leo the lion
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 781
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #18 on:
February 27, 2020, 11:19:00 PM
WHY THE FUCK WOULD HE COME TO THE BORO
GIBBO HAS MADE THIS CLUB A POISENED CHALICE
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 109
Once in every lifetime
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #19 on:
February 28, 2020, 12:21:32 AM
Think back to our great run in December.
Big thanks to Leo for that.
Its certainly no coincidence
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
ccole
Offline
Posts: 4 007
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #20 on:
February 28, 2020, 12:53:30 AM
Why the fook would Hughton want to risk fooking up his CV ?
The depth of Boro fans stupidity never ceases to amaze me.
No cunt with any credibility would take this job on. Most wouldnt take it at the start of the season. Only a novice young first time manager would, hence we got Woodgate.
And to think we call geordies deluded
«
Last Edit: February 28, 2020, 12:56:44 AM by ccole
»
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 353
Not big and not clever
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #21 on:
February 28, 2020, 06:20:20 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on February 27, 2020, 08:14:11 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on February 27, 2020, 07:09:53 PM
Would rather have Leo the fuckin lion take charge
Leo Sayer would do a job right now
Logged
CoB scum
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 358
Superstar
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #22 on:
February 28, 2020, 06:54:39 AM
Aitor is the obvious candidate
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 177
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #23 on:
February 28, 2020, 07:13:00 AM
Aitor is obviously a petty fuckin dummy spitting spic cunt.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 943
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #24 on:
February 28, 2020, 10:18:17 AM
Quote from: ccole on February 28, 2020, 12:53:30 AM
Why the fook would Hughton want to risk fooking up his CV ?
The depth of Boro fans stupidity never ceases to amaze me.
No cunt with any credibility would take this job on. Most wouldnt take it at the start of the season. Only a novice young first time manager would, hence we got Woodgate.
And to think we call geordies deluded
Pretty much sums it up.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 177
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #25 on:
February 29, 2020, 06:02:40 PM
Gibbo ye cunt.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 561
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #26 on:
February 29, 2020, 06:47:33 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on February 29, 2020, 06:02:40 PM
Gibbo ye cunt.
😂😂😂😂😂
GOLDBY BEEN ON THE BLOCK BUTTON AGAIN THE CUNT 😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 177
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton
«
Reply #27 on:
February 29, 2020, 11:14:30 PM
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 184
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 09:38:58 AM »
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 177
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton
«
Reply #29 on:
Yesterday
at 09:43:19 AM »
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 184
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton
«
Reply #30 on:
Yesterday
at 10:16:00 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Yesterday
at 09:38:58 AM
Steve
Johnny T
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 177
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton
«
Reply #31 on:
Yesterday
at 10:29:28 AM »
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 506
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton
«
Reply #32 on:
Yesterday
at 10:31:28 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 10:29:28 AM
Yellow card next time!
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 177
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton
«
Reply #33 on:
Yesterday
at 10:32:44 AM »
I'm sorry.
I was extremely upset when I made this post.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 506
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton
«
Reply #34 on:
Yesterday
at 10:37:30 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 10:32:44 AM
I'm sorry.
I was extremely upset when I made this post.
Dry your eyes and get behind the team and the manager.
Chris Hughton won't save us, but some decent support might.
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 184
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton
«
Reply #35 on:
Yesterday
at 10:40:48 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 10:32:44 AM
I'm sorry.
I was extremely upset when I made this post.
Upset as a newt?
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 177
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton
«
Reply #36 on:
Yesterday
at 11:09:55 AM »
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 269
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton
«
Reply #37 on:
Yesterday
at 04:57:56 PM »
Hes missing his fellow bummer Clem
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 177
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton
«
Reply #38 on:
Today
at 06:31:00 AM »
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
headset
Offline
Posts: 313
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton
«
Reply #39 on:
Today
at 07:45:37 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Yesterday
at 10:37:30 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 10:32:44 AM
I'm sorry.
I was extremely upset when I made this post.
Dry your eyes and get behind the team and the manager.
Chris Hughton won't save us, but some decent support might.
..... I rate Houghton but until finances settle down we aint got the pull for that type of manager
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 508
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 11:21:54 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Yesterday
at 10:37:30 AM
Chris Hughton won't save us,
but some decent support might.
Get yourself to a League game sometime then.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 506
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 12:40:28 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Today
at 11:21:54 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Yesterday
at 10:37:30 AM
Chris Hughton won't save us,
but some decent support might.
Get yourself to a League game sometime then.
I will, for sure, before this season is out.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 177
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 01:05:44 PM »
Doesn't matter if we get 100,000 fuckers there tonight. The team will still not play for the manager.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
