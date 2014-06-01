Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
2014-06-01
Topic: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Yesterday at 04:33:08 PM
Just fuckin pay the man.


I really wanted Woody to succeed but he has fuckin lost it completely.





Do it Gibbo ye cunt.





 
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
mingebag
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:41:29 PM
Hamster head has a palace to build 
No chance were getting anyone of that calibre even if wooden head is fucked off  souey

The wally with the brolly is the best we can hope for  :meltdown:
El Capitan
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:45:30 PM
Dont like Hughtons hair  :unlike: :unlike:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:47:40 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:45:30 PM
Dont like Hughtons hair  :unlike: :unlike:

Racist.
kippers
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:52:41 PM
 :like:
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:57:24 PM
Going to kidnap him?
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:57:44 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:45:30 PM
Dont like Hughtons hair  :unlike: :unlike:


Arl fuckin glass ye yer cunt.




 




 mcl
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:31:07 PM
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jake Andrews
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:58:00 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:33:08 PM
Just fuckin pay the man.


I really wanted Woody to succeed but he has fuckin lost it completely.





Do it Gibbo ye cunt.





 


:like:    :like:    :like:
Squarewheelbike
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:10:11 PM
It's obvious Woody has to go, and yeah, I'd Hughton a try.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:35:10 PM
Leo is the man to take control.

Youd be surprised what I know and simply cannot divulge.

Lets just say this though, Leo is more that capable of taking over.
Glory Glory Man United
RedSteel
Posts: 9 169

UTB


Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:09:53 PM
Would rather have Leo the fuckin lion take charge 
mingebag
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:12:25 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:35:10 PM
Leo is the man to take control.

Youd be surprised what I know and simply cannot divulge.

Lets just say this though, Leo is more that capable of taking over.
Based on what Mr Mayall 🤔
headset
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:18:13 PM
Bob hope of Hughton coming here whilst coin is tight. That's even if he ever fancied coming in the first place
Gramsci
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:14:11 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 07:09:53 PM
Would rather have Leo the fuckin lion take charge 

Leo Sayer would do a job right now  :alf:
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:14:06 PM
Leo would be another fucking disaster. rava :unlike:
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bobupanddown
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:27:57 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 09:14:06 PM
Leo would be another fucking disaster. rava :unlike:

This.

Fuck the nepotism.
calamity
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:47:11 PM
May as well give Frosty the Tiger a blast if were considering Leo the lion  :alf:
monkeyman
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:19:00 PM
WHY THE FUCK WOULD HE COME TO THE BORO 
GIBBO HAS MADE THIS CLUB A POISENED CHALICE  :wanker:
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Reply #19 on: Today at 12:21:32 AM
Think back to our great run in December.

Big thanks to Leo for that.

Its certainly no coincidence
Glory Glory Man United
