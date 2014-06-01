Johnny Thunder

Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
Yesterday at 04:33:08 PM





I really wanted Woody to succeed but he has fuckin lost it completely.











Do it Gibbo ye cunt.











I really wanted Woody to succeed but he has fuckin lost it completely.

Do it Gibbo ye cunt.

Just fuckin pay the man.

mingebag

Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:41:29 PM

No chance were getting anyone of that calibre even if wooden head is fucked off



No chance were getting anyone of that calibre even if wooden head is fucked off

The wally with the brolly is the best we can hope for Hamster head has a palace to build

RIK MAYALL

Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:35:10 PM
Leo is the man to take control.



Youd be surprised what I know and simply cannot divulge.



Youd be surprised what I know and simply cannot divulge.

Lets just say this though, Leo is more that capable of taking over.