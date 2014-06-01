Welcome,
February 28, 2020, 12:43:16 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
Author
Topic: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt. (Read 324 times)
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 119
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:33:08 PM »
Just fuckin pay the man.
I really wanted Woody to succeed but he has fuckin lost it completely.
Do it Gibbo ye cunt.
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 423
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:41:29 PM »
Hamster head has a palace to build
No chance were getting anyone of that calibre even if wooden head is fucked off
The wally with the brolly is the best we can hope for
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 529
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:45:30 PM »
Dont like Hughtons hair
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 656
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:47:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 04:45:30 PM
Dont like Hughtons hair
Racist.
kippers
Offline
Posts: 1 978
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:52:41 PM »
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 936
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 04:57:24 PM »
Going to kidnap him?
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 119
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 04:57:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 04:45:30 PM
Dont like Hughtons hair
Arl fuckin glass ye yer cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 480
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 05:31:07 PM »
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 487
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 05:58:00 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 04:33:08 PM
Just fuckin pay the man.
I really wanted Woody to succeed but he has fuckin lost it completely.
Do it Gibbo ye cunt.
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 800
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 06:10:11 PM »
It's obvious Woody has to go, and yeah, I'd Hughton a try.
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 095
Once in every lifetime
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 06:35:10 PM »
Leo is the man to take control.
Youd be surprised what I know and simply cannot divulge.
Lets just say this though, Leo is more that capable of taking over.
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 169
UTB
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 07:09:53 PM »
Would rather have Leo the fuckin lion take charge
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 423
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 07:12:25 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 06:35:10 PM
Leo is the man to take control.
Youd be surprised what I know and simply cannot divulge.
Lets just say this though, Leo is more that capable of taking over.
Based on what Mr Mayall 🤔
headset
Offline
Posts: 298
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 07:18:13 PM »
Bob hope of Hughton coming here whilst coin is tight. That's even if he ever fancied coming in the first place
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 7 913
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 08:14:11 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 07:09:53 PM
Would rather have Leo the fuckin lion take charge
Leo Sayer would do a job right now
Offline
Posts: 9 922
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 09:14:06 PM »
Leo would be another fucking disaster.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 656
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 09:27:57 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Yesterday
at 09:14:06 PM
Leo would be another fucking disaster.
This.
Fuck the nepotism.
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 261
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:11 PM »
May as well give Frosty the Tiger a blast if were considering Leo the lion
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 735
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 11:19:00 PM »
WHY THE FUCK WOULD HE COME TO THE BORO
GIBBO HAS MADE THIS CLUB A POISENED CHALICE
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 095
Once in every lifetime
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 12:21:32 AM »
Think back to our great run in December.
Big thanks to Leo for that.
Its certainly no coincidence
