February 27, 2020, 07:51:56 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
Author
Topic: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt. (Read 190 times)
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 119
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
on:
Today
at 04:33:08 PM »
Just fuckin pay the man.
I really wanted Woody to succeed but he has fuckin lost it completely.
Do it Gibbo ye cunt.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 423
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:41:29 PM »
Hamster head has a palace to build
No chance were getting anyone of that calibre even if wooden head is fucked off
The wally with the brolly is the best we can hope for
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 529
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:45:30 PM »
Dont like Hughtons hair
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 653
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:47:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:45:30 PM
Dont like Hughtons hair
Racist.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 1 978
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:52:41 PM »
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 936
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:57:24 PM »
Going to kidnap him?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 119
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:57:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:45:30 PM
Dont like Hughtons hair
Arl fuckin glass ye yer cunt.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 471
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:31:07 PM »
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 487
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:58:00 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 04:33:08 PM
Just fuckin pay the man.
I really wanted Woody to succeed but he has fuckin lost it completely.
Do it Gibbo ye cunt.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 800
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:10:11 PM »
It's obvious Woody has to go, and yeah, I'd Hughton a try.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 094
Once in every lifetime
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:35:10 PM »
Leo is the man to take control.
Youd be surprised what I know and simply cannot divulge.
Lets just say this though, Leo is more that capable of taking over.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 169
UTB
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:09:53 PM »
Would rather have Leo the fuckin lion take charge
Logged
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 423
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:12:25 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 06:35:10 PM
Leo is the man to take control.
Youd be surprised what I know and simply cannot divulge.
Lets just say this though, Leo is more that capable of taking over.
Based on what Mr Mayall 🤔
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 298
Re: Go and get Chris Hughton you cunt.
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 07:18:13 PM »
Bob hope of Hughton coming here whilst coin is tight. That's even if he ever fancied coming in the first place
Logged
Loading...