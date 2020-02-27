Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 27, 2020, 04:31:51 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Kike  (Read 24 times)
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 254


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:01:27 PM »
Ruled that we owe 850k as part of the Kike transfer, appealing to the CAS.

There's the Braithwaite money out of the window  :meltdown:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 