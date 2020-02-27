Welcome,
February 27, 2020
Kike
Author
Topic: Kike
calamity
Posts: 8 254
Kike
Today
at 04:01:27 PM »
Ruled that we owe 850k as part of the Kike transfer, appealing to the CAS.
There's the Braithwaite money out of the window
