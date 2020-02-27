Welcome,
February 27, 2020
Bamford
Author
Topic: Bamford
Ural Quntz
Bamford
«
on:
Today
at 01:56:14 PM »
How shit was he last night?
Missed at least three golden opportunities
Just shows you can take the player out of the Boro but you can't take Boro out of the player!
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bill Buxton
Re: Bamford
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:31:48 PM »
It's some form of infection strikers pick up when they join Boro. Boro virus 00.
