Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 433



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 433Pack o cunts Bamford « on: Today at 01:56:14 PM »



Missed at least three golden opportunities



Just shows you can take the player out of the Boro but you can't take Boro out of the player!



How shit was he last night?Missed at least three golden opportunitiesJust shows you can take the player out of the Boro but you can't take Boro out of the player! Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018