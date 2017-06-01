El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 529





Posts: 40 529 Some good performances tonight « on: Today at 12:12:20 AM »



Howson



Coulson ShottonHowsonCoulson Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 3 987







Posts: 3 987 Re: Some good performances tonight « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:14:48 AM »



Tavernier is awful, has energy but we concede posession everytime he gets the ball. Same with Saville Bang on about those 3 players, they were great. The rest thoughTavernier is awful, has energy but we concede posession everytime he gets the ball. Same with Saville Logged

thicko

Offline



Posts: 64



Seriously thick...





Posts: 64Seriously thick... Re: Some good performances tonight « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:23:54 AM » Not enough though is it?



'Trigger' isn't up to it, (never has been)...



There ARE enough games to get out of this hole... Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 653





Posts: 1 653 Re: Some good performances tonight « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:47:16 AM »



No win in 10, no goal in??? One shot on target in 3 matches. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 341







Posts: 8 341 Re: Some good performances tonight « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:52:45 AM » If only football wasn't a team game where you obtained points for individuals ... Logged

tunstall

Online



Posts: 3 162





Posts: 3 162 Re: Some good performances tonight « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:54:12 AM »



Tav is headless



Fletcher is no good as a loan striker - he's not good enough, and how many times does he get caught offside from goal kicks ffs?



Wing is too much of a luxury for a team battling to avoid relegation......he does nothing apart from the occasional block buster from distance



Saville.......



we are fucking crap



shit squad with a poor, inexperienced management team



even if we did get shot of Woody AND got (by some miracle) a decent manager i think we're gonna struggle to stay in this league Friend & Clayton need putting out to pastureTav is headlessFletcher is no good as a loan striker - he's not good enough, and how many times does he get caught offside from goal kicks ffs?Wing is too much of a luxury for a team battling to avoid relegation......he does nothing apart from the occasional block buster from distanceSaville.......we are fucking crapshit squad with a poor, inexperienced management teameven if we did get shot of Woody AND got (by some miracle) a decent manager i think we're gonna struggle to stay in this league Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 341







Posts: 8 341 Re: Some good performances tonight « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:06:11 AM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 08:54:12 AM



Tav is headless



Fletcher is no good as a loan striker - he's not good enough, and how many times does he get caught offside from goal kicks ffs?



Wing is too much of a luxury for a team battling to avoid relegation......he does nothing apart from the occasional block buster from distance



Saville.......



we are fucking crap



shit squad with a poor, inexperienced management team



even if we did get shot of Woody AND got (by some miracle) a decent manager i think we're gonna struggle to stay in this league

Friend & Clayton need putting out to pastureTav is headlessFletcher is no good as astriker - he's not good enough, and how many times does he get caught offside from goal kicks ffs?Wing is too much of a luxury for a team battling to avoid relegation......he does nothing apart from the occasional block buster from distanceSaville.......we are fucking crapshit squad with a poor, inexperienced management teameven if we did get shot of Woody AND got (by some miracle) a decent manager i think we're gonna struggle to stay in this league

Hadn't realised Fletcher is a loan signing - send the fucker back Hadn't realised Fletcher is a loan signing - send the fucker back Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 7 910







Posts: 7 910 Re: Some good performances tonight « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:23:02 AM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 08:54:12 AM



Tav is headless



Fletcher is no good as a loan striker - he's not good enough, and how many times does he get caught offside from goal kicks ffs?



Wing is too much of a luxury for a team battling to avoid relegation......he does nothing apart from the occasional block buster from distance



Saville.......



we are fucking crap



shit squad with a poor, inexperienced management team



even if we did get shot of Woody AND got (by some miracle) a decent manager i think we're gonna struggle to stay in this league

Friend & Clayton need putting out to pastureTav is headlessFletcher is no good as a loan striker - he's not good enough, and how many times does he get caught offside from goal kicks ffs?Wing is too much of a luxury for a team battling to avoid relegation......he does nothing apart from the occasional block buster from distanceSaville.......we are fucking crapshit squad with a poor, inexperienced management teameven if we did get shot of Woody AND got (by some miracle) a decent manager i think we're gonna struggle to stay in this league

Whereas in the post match analysis Woodgate said "Clayts" had a great game and Tav loses the ball, but shows willingness to get it back....that's the kind of player I want Fucking Hell man, wouldn't you rather have a player who didn't lose the ball all the fucking time



He also said we were "miles better than the last two games, miles better", well of course we were because we let the worst team in the division boss us around and deny us any shots on target...like what happened in the previous week with the second worst team in the league, who also bossed us around and denied us any shots on goal.



He went on to add...."we showed fight, intensity and that's what I want, yes we were poor on the ball"....fucking hell man, I can't even listen to this fuck witted shortsightedness....and his repeating of every statement twice for effect....oh just fuck off you cunt, you cunt



Whereas in the post match analysis Woodgate said "Clayts" had a great game and Tav loses the ball, but shows willingness to get it back....that's the kind of player I wantFucking Hell man, wouldn't you rather have a player who didn't lose the ball all the fucking timeHe also said we were "miles better than the last two games, miles better", well of course we were because we let the worst team in the division boss us around and deny us any shots on target...like what happened in the previous week with the second worst team in the league, who also bossed us around and denied us any shots on goal.He went on to add...."we showed fight, intensity and that's what I want, yes we were poor on the ball"....fucking hell man, I can't even listen to this fuck witted shortsightedness....and his repeating of every statement twice for effect....oh just fuck off you cunt, you cunt Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 653





Posts: 1 653 Re: Some good performances tonight « Reply #13 on: Today at 12:43:38 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 10:23:02 AM Quote from: tunstall on Today at 08:54:12 AM



Tav is headless



Fletcher is no good as a loan striker - he's not good enough, and how many times does he get caught offside from goal kicks ffs?



Wing is too much of a luxury for a team battling to avoid relegation......he does nothing apart from the occasional block buster from distance



Saville.......



we are fucking crap



shit squad with a poor, inexperienced management team



even if we did get shot of Woody AND got (by some miracle) a decent manager i think we're gonna struggle to stay in this league

Friend & Clayton need putting out to pastureTav is headlessFletcher is no good as a loan striker - he's not good enough, and how many times does he get caught offside from goal kicks ffs?Wing is too much of a luxury for a team battling to avoid relegation......he does nothing apart from the occasional block buster from distanceSaville.......we are fucking crapshit squad with a poor, inexperienced management teameven if we did get shot of Woody AND got (by some miracle) a decent manager i think we're gonna struggle to stay in this league

Whereas in the post match analysis Woodgate said "Clayts" had a great game and Tav loses the ball, but shows willingness to get it back....that's the kind of player I want Fucking Hell man, wouldn't you rather have a player who didn't lose the ball all the fucking time



He also said we were "miles better than the last two games, miles better", well of course we were because we let the worst team in the division boss us around and deny us any shots on target...like what happened in the previous week with the second worst team in the league, who also bossed us around and denied us any shots on goal.



He went on to add...."we showed fight, intensity and that's what I want, yes we were poor on the ball"....fucking hell man, I can't even listen to this fuck witted shortsightedness....and his repeating of every statement twice for effect....oh just fuck off you cunt, you cunt





Whereas in the post match analysis Woodgate said "Clayts" had a great game and Tav loses the ball, but shows willingness to get it back....that's the kind of player I wantFucking Hell man, wouldn't you rather have a player who didn't lose the ball all the fucking timeHe also said we were "miles better than the last two games, miles better", well of course we were because we let the worst team in the division boss us around and deny us any shots on target...like what happened in the previous week with the second worst team in the league, who also bossed us around and denied us any shots on goal.He went on to add...."we showed fight, intensity and that's what I want, yes we were poor on the ball"....fucking hell man, I can't even listen to this fuck witted shortsightedness....and his repeating of every statement twice for effect....oh just fuck off you cunt, you cunt

Fucking clueless appointment by Gibson, pure nepotism.



Woodgate and Downing fucked Karanka over and the Curly haired dictator allowed them to do so.



Absolute shambles from top to bottom. Fucking clueless appointment by Gibson, pure nepotism.Woodgate and Downing fucked Karanka over and the Curly haired dictator allowed them to do so.Absolute shambles from top to bottom. Logged