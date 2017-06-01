Friend & Clayton need putting out to pasture
Tav is headless
Fletcher is no good as a loan striker - he's not good enough, and how many times does he get caught offside from goal kicks ffs?
Wing is too much of a luxury for a team battling to avoid relegation......he does nothing apart from the occasional block buster from distance
Saville.......
we are fucking crap
shit squad with a poor, inexperienced management team
even if we did get shot of Woody AND got (by some miracle) a decent manager i think we're gonna struggle to stay in this league
Whereas in the post match analysis Woodgate said "Clayts" had a great game and Tav loses the ball, but shows willingness to get it back....that's the kind of player I want
Fucking Hell man, wouldn't you rather have a player who didn't lose the ball all the fucking time
He also said we were "miles better than the last two games, miles better", well of course we were because we let the worst team in the division boss us around and deny us any shots on target...like what happened in the previous week with the second worst team in the league, who also bossed us around and denied us any shots on goal.
He went on to add...."we showed fight, intensity and that's what I want, yes we were poor on the ball"....fucking hell man, I can't even listen to this fuck witted shortsightedness....and his repeating of every statement twice for effect....oh just fuck off you cunt, you cunt