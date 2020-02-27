Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 27, 2020
Some good performances tonight
El Capitan
« on: Today at 12:12:20 AM »
Shotton  :like: :like:

Howson  :like: :like:

Coulson  :like: :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
tunstall
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:55:08 AM »
You forgot Pearsy

Shame all the others were fucking woeful
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:14:48 AM »
Bang on  about those 3 players, they were great. The rest though  souey

Tavernier is awful, has energy but we concede posession everytime he gets the ball. Same with Saville
thicko
Seriously thick...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:23:54 AM »
Not enough though is it?

'Trigger' isn't up to it, (never has been)...

There ARE enough games to get out of this hole...
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:47:16 AM »
No win in 10, no goal in??? One shot on target in 3 matches.

 :jowo7:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:52:45 AM »
If only football wasn't a team game where you obtained points for individuals ...
tunstall
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:54:12 AM »
Friend & Clayton need putting out to pasture

Tav is headless

Fletcher is no good as a loan striker - he's not good enough, and how many times does he get caught offside from goal kicks ffs?

Wing is too much of a luxury for a team battling to avoid relegation......he does nothing apart from the occasional block buster from distance

Saville.......:meltdown:

we are fucking crap

shit squad with a poor, inexperienced management team

even if we did get shot of Woody AND got (by some miracle) a decent manager i think we're gonna struggle to stay in this league
Wee_Willie
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:06:11 AM »
Hadn't realised Fletcher is a loan signing - send the fucker back  :alf:
tunstall
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:22:26 AM »
rava
tunstall
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:23:04 AM »
can i blame auto correct?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:59:38 AM »
It's a TEAM game.
Gramsci
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:23:02 AM »
Whereas in the post match analysis Woodgate said "Clayts" had a great game and Tav loses the ball, but shows willingness to get it back....that's the kind of player I want  rava rava rava Fucking Hell man, wouldn't you rather have a player who didn't lose the ball all the fucking time 

He also said we were "miles better than the last two games, miles better", well of course we were because we let the worst team in the division boss us around and deny us any shots on target...like what happened in the previous week with the second worst team in the league, who also bossed us around and denied us any shots on goal.

He went on to add...."we showed fight, intensity and that's what I want, yes we were poor on the ball"....fucking hell man, I can't even listen to this fuck witted shortsightedness....and his repeating of every statement twice for effect....oh just fuck off you cunt, you cunt 

nekder365
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:12:11 PM »
Even my rose tinted glasses are fading with this squad,manager and board.........
Bobupanddown
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:43:38 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 10:23:02 AM
Whereas in the post match analysis Woodgate said "Clayts" had a great game and Tav loses the ball, but shows willingness to get it back....that's the kind of player I want  rava rava rava Fucking Hell man, wouldn't you rather have a player who didn't lose the ball all the fucking time 

He also said we were "miles better than the last two games, miles better", well of course we were because we let the worst team in the division boss us around and deny us any shots on target...like what happened in the previous week with the second worst team in the league, who also bossed us around and denied us any shots on goal.

He went on to add...."we showed fight, intensity and that's what I want, yes we were poor on the ball"....fucking hell man, I can't even listen to this fuck witted shortsightedness....and his repeating of every statement twice for effect....oh just fuck off you cunt, you cunt 



Fucking clueless appointment by Gibson, pure nepotism.

Woodgate and Downing fucked Karanka over and the Curly haired dictator allowed them to do so.

Absolute shambles from top to bottom.
