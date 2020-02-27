Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 27, 2020
Topic: Some good performances tonight
El Capitan
12:12:20 AM
Shotton  :like: :like:

Howson  :like: :like:

Coulson  :like: :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
tunstall
Reply #1 on: Today at 06:55:08 AM
You forgot Pearsy

Shame all the others were fucking woeful
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:14:48 AM
Bang on  about those 3 players, they were great. The rest though  souey

Tavernier is awful, has energy but we concede posession everytime he gets the ball. Same with Saville
thicko
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:23:54 AM
Not enough though is it?

'Trigger' isn't up to it, (never has been)...

There ARE enough games to get out of this hole...
Bobupanddown
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:47:16 AM
No win in 10, no goal in??? One shot on target in 3 matches.

Wee_Willie
Reply #5 on: Today at 08:52:45 AM
If only football wasn't a team game where you obtained points for individuals ...
tunstall
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:54:12 AM
Friend & Clayton need putting out to pasture

Tav is headless

Fletcher is no good as a loan striker - he's not good enough, and how many times does he get caught offside from goal kicks ffs?

Wing is too much of a luxury for a team battling to avoid relegation......he does nothing apart from the occasional block buster from distance

Saville.......:meltdown:

we are fucking crap

shit squad with a poor, inexperienced management team

even if we did get shot of Woody AND got (by some miracle) a decent manager i think we're gonna struggle to stay in this league
