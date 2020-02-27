tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 163





Posts: 3 163

Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man « Reply #15 on: Today at 09:41:57 PM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 08:15:21 PM Quote from: tunstall on Today at 06:58:43 AM Even if he does go, which I doubt he will, the main problem remains - the shit squad of aging, talentless players



UTB



Namingly who? Shotton? Friend? Howson? Gestede? Johnson? Who are ALL out of contract at the end of the season.





Namingly who? Shotton? Friend? Howson? Gestede? Johnson? Who are ALL out of contract at the end of the season.

Well done



You've named five



Wouldn't be upset if any or all of them were fucked off



Same as all the others apart from Pearsy and Coulson Well doneYou've named fiveWouldn't be upset if any or all of them were fucked offSame as all the others apart from Pearsy and Coulson