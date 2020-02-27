Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 27, 2020
Topic: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 226


Yesterday at 10:45:31 PM
RedSteel
Posts: 9 169

UTB


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:56:57 PM
Not looking good, he goes now or we are down.
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 170



Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:03:43 PM
The clubs been on a steep decline for years but too many on here refused to accept it.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 731


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:05:28 PM
SACK HIM NOW GIBBO YOU OWE IT TO THE FANS WHO SPEND MONEY WATCHING THAT SHITE CHURNED OUT BY A CLUELESS COACHING SET UP ONCE AGAIN BY YOUR MATES  :wanker:
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 589

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:41:45 PM
The club has been in decline for just under four years. I don't think anyone disputes that. Certainly not those of us who actually do something really bizarre - such as attend their matches!
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 347


Not big and not clever


Reply #5 on: Today at 06:50:00 AM
Look on the bright side, at least we'll have nice trips out to Fleetwood and Accrington next year.  :like:
CoB scum
tunstall
Posts: 3 163


Reply #6 on: Today at 06:58:43 AM
Even if he does go, which I doubt he will, the main problem remains - the shit squad of aging, talentless players

UTB
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 656


Reply #7 on: Today at 08:49:42 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 06:58:43 AM
Even if he does go, which I doubt he will, the main problem remains - the shit squad of aging, talentless players

UTB

Which is one or two player difference between finishing 5th and 7th.

Make no mistake,  :jowo4: is a fucking idiot.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 341



Reply #8 on: Today at 09:02:58 AM
I can see Gibson handing over overall responsibility if not part to his daughter Vicki Gibson... he likes being surrounded by family and friends. A Middlesbrough lass who has never lived in Middlesbrough
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 226


Reply #9 on: Today at 10:01:42 AM
The ineptitude will just keep on going in that case. New owners with new money and big ambition required.
Bernie
Posts: 5 066


Reply #10 on: Today at 10:24:03 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 06:50:00 AM
Look on the bright side, at least we'll have nice trips out to Fleetwood and Accrington next year.  :like:

And a derby with Sunderland. That will give acko a hard on!
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 566


Reply #11 on: Today at 06:08:53 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:24:03 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 06:50:00 AM
Look on the bright side, at least we'll have nice trips out to Fleetwood and Accrington next year.  :like:

And a derby with Sunderland. That will give acko a hard on!

I reckon we'll be swapping divisions with the mackems though.
headset
Posts: 298


Reply #12 on: Today at 07:27:07 PM
Follow, Follow, Follow
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough
And we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is king
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough

TTTeessider
TTTeessider
TTTeessider

 monkey :like:
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 589

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


Reply #13 on: Today at 08:15:21 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 06:58:43 AM
Even if he does go, which I doubt he will, the main problem remains - the shit squad of aging, talentless players

UTB

Namingly who? Shotton? Friend? Howson? Gestede? Johnson? Who are ALL out of contract at the end of the season.

                                                            lost
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 656


Reply #14 on: Today at 09:28:32 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:27:07 PM
Follow, Follow, Follow
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough
And we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is king
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough

TTTeessider
TTTeessider
TTTeessider

 monkey :like:

Head.
The.
Ball.
tunstall
Posts: 3 163


Reply #15 on: Today at 09:41:57 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 08:15:21 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 06:58:43 AM
Even if he does go, which I doubt he will, the main problem remains - the shit squad of aging, talentless players

UTB

Namingly who? Shotton? Friend? Howson? Gestede? Johnson? Who are ALL out of contract at the end of the season.

                                                            lost

Well done

You've named five

Wouldn't be upset if any or all of them were fucked off

Same as all the others apart from Pearsy and Coulson
calamity
Posts: 8 260


Reply #16 on: Today at 10:57:48 PM
Being in league one likely wont bother Gibbo. Hes always wanted a team full of local lads. The way were going well be relegated and most of the non local lot will be gone. Hell be quids in, get his wish and the locals might even compete at that level, although thats doubtful with the fucking halfwit we have managing  :meltdown:
