February 27, 2020, 07:51:46 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
Author
Topic: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man (Read 422 times)
Bill Buxton
A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
«
on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:45:31 PM
RedSteel
UTB
Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:56:57 PM
Not looking good, he goes now or we are down.
Flyers Nap
Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:03:43 PM
The clubs been on a steep decline for years but too many on here refused to accept it.
monkeyman
Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:05:28 PM
SACK HIM NOW GIBBO YOU OWE IT TO THE FANS WHO SPEND MONEY WATCHING THAT SHITE CHURNED OUT BY A CLUELESS COACHING SET UP ONCE AGAIN BY YOUR MATES
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:41:45 PM
The club has been in decline for just under four years. I don't think anyone disputes that. Certainly not those of us who actually do something really bizarre - such as attend their matches!
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever
Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 06:50:00 AM
Look on the bright side, at least we'll have nice trips out to Fleetwood and Accrington next year.
CoB scum
tunstall
Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
Today at 06:58:43 AM
Even if he does go, which I doubt he will, the main problem remains - the shit squad of aging, talentless players
UTB
Bobupanddown
Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
Today at 08:49:42 AM
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
Today at 06:58:43 AM
Even if he does go, which I doubt he will, the main problem remains - the shit squad of aging, talentless players
UTB
Which is one or two player difference between finishing 5th and 7th.
Make no mistake,
is a fucking idiot.
Wee_Willie
Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
Today at 09:02:58 AM
I can see Gibson handing over overall responsibility if not part to his daughter Vicki Gibson... he likes being surrounded by family and friends. A Middlesbrough lass who has never lived in Middlesbrough
Bill Buxton
Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
Today at 10:01:42 AM
The ineptitude will just keep on going in that case. New owners with new money and big ambition required.
Bernie
Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
Today at 10:24:03 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
Today at 06:50:00 AM
Look on the bright side, at least we'll have nice trips out to Fleetwood and Accrington next year.
And a derby with Sunderland. That will give acko a hard on!
Tom_Trinder
Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
Today at 06:08:53 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
Today at 10:24:03 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
Today at 06:50:00 AM
Look on the bright side, at least we'll have nice trips out to Fleetwood and Accrington next year.
And a derby with Sunderland. That will give acko a hard on!
I reckon we'll be swapping divisions with the mackems though.
headset
Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
Today at 07:27:07 PM
Follow, Follow, Follow
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough
And we stand and we sing Stevie Gibson is king
We're the Red Army from Middlesbrough
TTTeessider
TTTeessider
TTTeessider
