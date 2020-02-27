Welcome,
February 27, 2020, 09:03:19 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
Author
Topic: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man (Read 284 times)
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 219
A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
Yesterday
at 10:45:31 PM »
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 168
UTB
Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
Yesterday
at 10:56:57 PM »
Not looking good, he goes now or we are down.
Flyers Nap
Offline
Posts: 6 170
Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
Yesterday
at 11:03:43 PM »
The clubs been on a steep decline for years but too many on here refused to accept it.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 728
Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
Yesterday
at 11:05:28 PM »
SACK HIM NOW GIBBO YOU OWE IT TO THE FANS WHO SPEND MONEY WATCHING THAT SHITE CHURNED OUT BY A CLUELESS COACHING SET UP ONCE AGAIN BY YOUR MATES
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 585
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
Yesterday
at 11:41:45 PM »
The club has been in decline for just under four years. I don't think anyone disputes that. Certainly not those of us who actually do something really bizarre - such as attend their matches!
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 347
Not big and not clever
Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
Today
at 06:50:00 AM »
Look on the bright side, at least we'll have nice trips out to Fleetwood and Accrington next year.
CoB scum
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 156
Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
Today
at 06:58:43 AM »
Even if he does go, which I doubt he will, the main problem remains - the shit squad of aging, talentless players
UTB
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 649
Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
Today
at 08:49:42 AM »
Even if he does go, which I doubt he will, the main problem remains - the shit squad of aging, talentless players
UTB
Which is one or two player difference between finishing 5th and 7th.
Make no mistake,
is a fucking idiot.
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 340
Re: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man
Today
at 09:02:58 AM »
I can see Gibson handing over overall responsibility if not part to his daughter Vicki Gibson... he likes being surrounded by family and friends. A Middlesbrough lass who has never lived in Middlesbrough
Loading...