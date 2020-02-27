Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 27, 2020, 12:04:16 AM
Author Topic: A club run by numpties and owned by the Invisible Man  (Read 162 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 219


« on: Yesterday at 10:45:31 PM »
RedSteel
Posts: 9 168

UTB


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:56:57 PM »
Not looking good, he goes now or we are down.
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 170



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:03:43 PM »
The clubs been on a steep decline for years but too many on here refused to accept it.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 727


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:05:28 PM »
SACK HIM NOW GIBBO YOU OWE IT TO THE FANS WHO SPEND MONEY WATCHING THAT SHITE CHURNED OUT BY A CLUELESS COACHING SET UP ONCE AGAIN BY YOUR MATES  :wanker:
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 585

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:41:45 PM »
The club has been in decline for just under four years. I don't think anyone disputes that. Certainly not those of us who actually do something really bizarre - such as attend their matches!
