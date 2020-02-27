Inglorious_Basterd

Offline



Posts: 442





Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 442Au revoir, Shosanna! George Friend - Absolute Donkey ! « on: Yesterday at 09:34:54 PM » This cunt should not be in the side, let alone fucking captain!



Yet another fuck up from the carthorse - gifted Leeds their opener. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:46:34 PM by Inglorious_Basterd » Logged If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 8 727





Posts: 8 727 Re: George Friend - Absolute Donkey ! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:49:26 PM » ANOTHER WOODENTOP HOWLER

PICKING THE LIABILITY GOD KNOWS HOW MANY POINTS HIM AND FRY HAVE COST US HE IS FUCKING SHITE Logged

Inglorious_Basterd

Offline



Posts: 442





Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 442Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: George Friend - Absolute Donkey ! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:55:05 PM » Im not surprised in the slightest



Ive been saying on here for long enough how shite Friend is. Logged If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?