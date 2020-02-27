Welcome,
February 27, 2020
George Friend - Absolute Donkey !
Topic: George Friend - Absolute Donkey ! (Read 247 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!
George Friend - Absolute Donkey !
This cunt should not be in the side, let alone fucking captain!
Yet another fuck up from the carthorse - gifted Leeds their opener.
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Re: George Friend - Absolute Donkey !
ANOTHER WOODENTOP HOWLER
PICKING THE LIABILITY GOD KNOWS HOW MANY POINTS HIM AND FRY HAVE COST US HE IS FUCKING SHITE
Re: George Friend - Absolute Donkey !
Why do you sound surprised
Inglorious_Basterd
Re: George Friend - Absolute Donkey !
Im not surprised in the slightest
Ive been saying on here for long enough how shite Friend is.
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Re: George Friend - Absolute Donkey !
Friend made the initial fuck up but there were a few others before they actually put the ball in the net.....
Re: George Friend - Absolute Donkey !
The fact Woodenhead saw fit to play him as an orthodox left-back only to see him get his arse handed to him on a silver platter by a very ordinary Helda Costa shows he has taken his managerial incompetence to a whole new level.
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
