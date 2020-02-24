Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 26, 2020, 09:01:32 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
In Sweden...
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: In Sweden... (Read 35 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 647
In Sweden...
«
on:
Today
at 08:41:50 PM »
A 51 year old Muslim can RAPE an 11 year old and not even get a 3 year jail sentence.
http://timesofsweden.com/2020/02/24/sweden-51-year-old-man-raped-11-year-old-girl-in-pool-2-years-5-months-prison/
Coming to a country near you, soon.
Logged
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 415
Re: In Sweden...
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:48:13 PM »
BoJo will sort the filthy stinking cunts out Mr Down
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...