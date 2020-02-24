Bobupanddown

« on: Today at 08:41:50 PM »



http://timesofsweden.com/2020/02/24/sweden-51-year-old-man-raped-11-year-old-girl-in-pool-2-years-5-months-prison/



Coming to a country near you, soon. A 51 year old Muslim can RAPE an 11 year old and not even get a 3 year jail sentence.Coming to a country near you, soon. Logged